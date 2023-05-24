The company, founded in 2019, has gone from strength to strength in its formative, early years with broadcasts of weekly and PPV events beamed around the world to growing legions of fans.

It's a golden time for fans of professional wrestling as All Elite Wrestling continues its rise across the globe.

Founder Tony Khan – son of Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team and Premier League side Fulham – is heavily involved in the production of AEW.

He will be determined to create a product worthy of challenging any professional wrestling corporation with fresh storylines, angles and popular stars.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch AEW events on TV and live stream in the UK.

How to watch AEW in the UK on TV

AEW will be shown across a range of channels in the UK with ITV and DAZN holding the rights for certain events.

ITV will predominantly air weekly shows, while DAZN are in the market for its PPV offerings.

Check out the full schedule further down this page.

Watch AEW live stream

AEW will be live streamed via ITVX or DAZN depending on which platform boasts the rights for certain events.

Both streaming services are available on a range of devices from smart TVs to mobile devices.

AEW weekly schedule 2023

All UK time.

AEW Dynamite – every Friday night, approx. 9pm (ITV4 / ITVX)

AEW PPV schedule 2023

2023

28th May

AEW Double or Nothing

25th June

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

27th August

AEW All In

3rd September

AEW All Out

