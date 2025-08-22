The third AEW event on British soil will be a smaller affair due to the size of the arena, but you can expect the show to pack the same punch.

'Hangman' Adam Page faces MJF for the AEW World Championship among the huge matches on the slate.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch AEW Forbidden Door 2025 live on TV and online.

How to watch AEW Forbidden Door 2025 on TV

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video on Sunday 24th August 2025.

The event starts at 6pm UK time, with coverage starting from 4:30pm.

Watch AEW Forbidden Door 2025 live stream online

The show will cost a one-off fee of £18.53 on a pay-per-view basis.

