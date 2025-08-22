AEW Forbidden Door 2025 on TV and live stream in UK
Your guide to watching AEW Forbidden Door 2025 live in the UK.
All Elite Wrestling returns to the UK with AEW Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London this weekend.
The promotion made a splash in 2023 when it sold out Wembley Stadium for the All In event, and made a successful return last year.
The third AEW event on British soil will be a smaller affair due to the size of the arena, but you can expect the show to pack the same punch.
'Hangman' Adam Page faces MJF for the AEW World Championship among the huge matches on the slate.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch AEW Forbidden Door 2025 live on TV and online.
How to watch AEW Forbidden Door 2025 on TV
AEW Forbidden Door 2025 will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video on Sunday 24th August 2025.
The event starts at 6pm UK time, with coverage starting from 4:30pm.
Watch AEW Forbidden Door 2025 live stream online
AEW Forbidden Door 2025 can be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
The show will cost a one-off fee of £18.53 on a pay-per-view basis.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.