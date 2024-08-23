Bryan Danielson will feature in the headline match at Wembley in London against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.

However, it could be the last time we see the former WWE star in action, as it's a title v career match.

Veteran and wrestling icon Chris Jericho will also make an appearance as he goes up against Hook in a Last Chance match for the FTW Championship, while MJF puts his rebranded AEW American Championship on the line against hometown hero Will Ospreay.

More like this

There are a total of 10 matches scheduled, with plenty of twists and turns anticipated across the card.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch AEW All In 2024 on TV and live stream in the UK.

Read more: Best male AEW wrestlers in the world | Best female AEW wrestlers in the world

When is AEW All In 2024?

AEW All In 2024 takes place on Sunday 25th August 2024.

UK fans can tune in at 5pm UK time, a favourable time for British fans, at last!

AEW All In TV channel

Fans can tune in to watch AEW All In on DAZN with a PPV pass.

You can subscribe to DAZN from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.

The pay-per-view cost is £16.99 for the event.

AEW All In live stream

If you sign up to watch the event on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.