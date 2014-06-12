Nickname: The Red Devils

Manager: Marc Wilmots

Captain: Vincent Kompany

More like this

FIFA ranking: 12

Strengths

Romelu Lukaku is Belgium’s only all-out striker, but he couldn’t wish for better wingers to play with – Algeria’s full-backs are having plenty of sleepless nights.

Weaknesses

There’s nothing wrong with Toby Alderwiereld and Jan Vertonghen’s technique, but they’d rather be playing at centre-back – and lack a yard of pace.

Star man

Eden Hazard, age 23: An 11 year-old Eden watched on telly as his heroes made it through the group stage in 2002 – at Belgium’s first World Cup since then, he can fire them even further.

2014 squad lowdown

Most capped: Daniel Van Buyten, 77 caps

Top scorer: Daniel Van Buyten, 10 goals

Most represented club: Tottenham – 3 players

Likely formation: 4-2-3-1 (4-3-3)

RUSSIA

Formation: 4-3-3 (4-1-4-1)

Playing style: High-pressing

Strengths: Strong, organised defending

Weaknesses: Brazil’s heat will hit them hardest

Star man: Busy midfielder Alan Dzagoev – he can provide that killer pass

SOUTH KOREA

Formation: 4-4-2 (4-2-3-1)

Playing style: Counter-attacking

Strengths: Energy, movement and teamwork

Weaknesses: Letting in early goals

Star man: Bundesliga hotshot Son Heung-Min – he’s lethal on the break

ALGERIA

Formation: 4-2-3-1 (4-3-3)

Playing style: High pressing

Strengths: Keeping the ball and launching deadly crosses

Weaknesses: Poor quality keepers

Star man: Valencia winger Sofiane Feghouli – their best hope for a goal

Advertisement

For loads more World Cup gossip, exclusive interviews and expert predictions get this week's Match of the Day magazine, in all good newsagents.