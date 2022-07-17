The opening days have not been without drama. US superstar Fred Kerley set the sixth-fastest 100m time ever in the heats (9.76) before claiming the gold medal in a tight final.

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is well under way with hours of live and replayed TV coverage coming your way over the next week.

On the flip side of the elation scale, Team GB pole vault ace Holly Bradshaw – an Olympic medallist from last year and a hopeful at these championships – was forced to withdraw following an injury sustained after her pole snapped during a practice run.

There are more Team GB athletes coming up soon with Dina Asher Smith among the top contenders to add a gold to the British medal haul. She ran her second-fastest 100m time in the heats to lay down a signal of intent.

She was defeated by relay teammate Daryll Neita in the 100m final at the UK Athletics Championships last month, showing Neita is a dark horse contender to go all the way in the US.

Oregon, USA will host the event and the finest sports stars in the world are all flocking to Eugene to prove themselves at the very highest level.

Other star contenders for Team GB include Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who has recovered from an injury in time to feature, Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and upcoming star Max Burgin.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the World Athletics Championships live on TV in 2022.

When is the World Athletics Championships?

The World Athletics Championships begins on Friday 15th July 2022 with 10 days packed full of action to come.

The championships run until Sunday 24th July 2022 when athletes pack up and depart Oregon, many of whom will have the Commonwealth Games on their mind.

World Athletics Championships on TV and live stream

BBC will show broadcast of all the action across their terrestrial TV and online platforms with a wealth of live coverage to soak up.

BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four will all boast some coverage throughout the events, while you should also check out the BBC Red Button for more drama.

Every moment of the action live on TV will also make its way to BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. The time difference could make some events tricky to enjoy, so the online platforms will be crucial for on-demand replays.

World Athletics Championships TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Check out our comprehensive World Athletics Championships schedule for a breakdown of events updated on a daily basis.

We've broken down all of the TV channel information below, including start times for hours of live coverage and information about repeats.

The time difference to Oregon means events will take place through the night in the UK, but BBC are showing full replays of the overnight action during the next day.

Sunday 17th July

Repeat

10:20am – BBC Two

Live coverage

1:50pm – BBC One

6:30pm – BBC iPlayer

1am (Monday morning) – BBC One

Monday 18th July

Repeat

8:45am – BBC Two

Live coverage

1:45pm – BBC Two

5pm – BBC Two

7:30pm – BBC Three

12:55am (Tuesday morning) – BBC One

Tuesday 19th July

Repeat

1:45pm – BBC Two

Live coverage

1:10am (Wednesday morning) – BBC One

Wednesday 20th July

Repeat

1:45pm – BBC Two

Live coverage

1:20am (Thursday morning) – BBC One

Dina Asher-Smith

Thursday 21st July

Repeat

1:45pm – BBC Two

Live coverage

1:05am (Friday morning) – BBC One

Friday 22nd July

Repeat

1:45pm – BBC Two

Live coverage

2pm – BBC Red Button

1:05am (Saturday morning) – BBC One

Saturday 23rd July

Repeat

1:15pm – BBC One

Live coverage

6:30pm – BBC Two

8pm – BBC Three

1am (Sunday morning) – BBC One

Sunday 24th July

Repeat

2pm – BBC One

Live coverage

2pm – BBC Red Button

8pm – BBC Two

9pm – BBC Three

10pm – BBC Red Button

1am (Monday morning) – BBC One

Monday 25th July

Repeat

10:15am – BBC One

World Athletics Championships highlights

BBC will broadcast a highlights show on BBC Two sporadically throughout the World Athletics Championships.

The biggest developing stories, Team GB achievements, world records and more will be showcased during the highlights show.

Check out BBC's social platforms and the BBC Sport website for more clips and snippets featuring the best of the action.

All UK times. Subject to change.

Tuesday 19th July

6pm – BBC Two

Wednesday 20th July

6pm – BBC Two

Thursday 21st July

6pm – BBC Two

Friday 22nd July

6:30pm – BBC Two

Monday 25th July

4:30pm – BBC Two

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What sports are at the World Athletics Championships?

Full list of World Athletics Championships events in 2022:

Men's and women's 100m

Men's and women's 4×100m relay

Women's 100m hurdles

Men's 110m hurdles

Men's and women's 200m

Men's and women's 400m

Men's and women's 4×400m relay

Mixed 4×400m relay

Men's and women's 400m hurdles

Men's and women's 800m

Men's and women's 1500m

Men's and women's 5000m

Men's and women's 10,000m

Men's and women's 20km walk

Men's and women's 35km walk

Men's decathlon

Women's heptathlon

Men's and women's discus throw

Men's and women's hammer throw

Men's and women's high jump

Men's and women's javelin throw

Men's and women's long jump

Men's and women's marathon

Men's and women's pole vault

Men's and women's shot put

Men's and women's 3000m steeplechase

Men's and women's triple jump

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.