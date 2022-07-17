World Athletics Championships 2022 on TV: Channels, dates, times and highlights
Your complete guide to the World Athletics Championships 2022 including full TV details, dates and times for your diary.
The World Athletics Championships 2022 is well under way with hours of live and replayed TV coverage coming your way over the next week.
The opening days have not been without drama. US superstar Fred Kerley set the sixth-fastest 100m time ever in the heats (9.76) before claiming the gold medal in a tight final.
On the flip side of the elation scale, Team GB pole vault ace Holly Bradshaw – an Olympic medallist from last year and a hopeful at these championships – was forced to withdraw following an injury sustained after her pole snapped during a practice run.
There are more Team GB athletes coming up soon with Dina Asher Smith among the top contenders to add a gold to the British medal haul. She ran her second-fastest 100m time in the heats to lay down a signal of intent.
She was defeated by relay teammate Daryll Neita in the 100m final at the UK Athletics Championships last month, showing Neita is a dark horse contender to go all the way in the US.
Oregon, USA will host the event and the finest sports stars in the world are all flocking to Eugene to prove themselves at the very highest level.
Other star contenders for Team GB include Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who has recovered from an injury in time to feature, Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and upcoming star Max Burgin.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the World Athletics Championships live on TV in 2022.
When is the World Athletics Championships?
The World Athletics Championships begins on Friday 15th July 2022 with 10 days packed full of action to come.
The championships run until Sunday 24th July 2022 when athletes pack up and depart Oregon, many of whom will have the Commonwealth Games on their mind.
World Athletics Championships on TV and live stream
BBC will show broadcast of all the action across their terrestrial TV and online platforms with a wealth of live coverage to soak up.
BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four will all boast some coverage throughout the events, while you should also check out the BBC Red Button for more drama.
Every moment of the action live on TV will also make its way to BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. The time difference could make some events tricky to enjoy, so the online platforms will be crucial for on-demand replays.
World Athletics Championships TV schedule
All UK times. Subject to change.
Check out our comprehensive World Athletics Championships schedule for a breakdown of events updated on a daily basis.
We've broken down all of the TV channel information below, including start times for hours of live coverage and information about repeats.
The time difference to Oregon means events will take place through the night in the UK, but BBC are showing full replays of the overnight action during the next day.
Sunday 17th July
Repeat
10:20am – BBC Two
Live coverage
1:50pm – BBC One
6:30pm – BBC iPlayer
1am (Monday morning) – BBC One
Monday 18th July
Repeat
8:45am – BBC Two
Live coverage
1:45pm – BBC Two
5pm – BBC Two
7:30pm – BBC Three
12:55am (Tuesday morning) – BBC One
Tuesday 19th July
Repeat
1:45pm – BBC Two
Live coverage
1:10am (Wednesday morning) – BBC One
Wednesday 20th July
Repeat
1:45pm – BBC Two
Live coverage
1:20am (Thursday morning) – BBC One
Thursday 21st July
Repeat
1:45pm – BBC Two
Live coverage
1:05am (Friday morning) – BBC One
Friday 22nd July
Repeat
1:45pm – BBC Two
Live coverage
2pm – BBC Red Button
1:05am (Saturday morning) – BBC One
Saturday 23rd July
Repeat
1:15pm – BBC One
Live coverage
6:30pm – BBC Two
8pm – BBC Three
1am (Sunday morning) – BBC One
Sunday 24th July
Repeat
2pm – BBC One
Live coverage
2pm – BBC Red Button
8pm – BBC Two
9pm – BBC Three
10pm – BBC Red Button
1am (Monday morning) – BBC One
Monday 25th July
Repeat
10:15am – BBC One
World Athletics Championships highlights
BBC will broadcast a highlights show on BBC Two sporadically throughout the World Athletics Championships.
The biggest developing stories, Team GB achievements, world records and more will be showcased during the highlights show.
Check out BBC's social platforms and the BBC Sport website for more clips and snippets featuring the best of the action.
All UK times. Subject to change.
Tuesday 19th July
6pm – BBC Two
Wednesday 20th July
6pm – BBC Two
Thursday 21st July
6pm – BBC Two
Friday 22nd July
6:30pm – BBC Two
Monday 25th July
4:30pm – BBC Two
What sports are at the World Athletics Championships?
Full list of World Athletics Championships events in 2022:
- Men's and women's 100m
- Men's and women's 4×100m relay
- Women's 100m hurdles
- Men's 110m hurdles
- Men's and women's 200m
- Men's and women's 400m
- Men's and women's 4×400m relay
- Mixed 4×400m relay
- Men's and women's 400m hurdles
- Men's and women's 800m
- Men's and women's 1500m
- Men's and women's 5000m
- Men's and women's 10,000m
- Men's and women's 20km walk
- Men's and women's 35km walk
- Men's decathlon
- Women's heptathlon
- Men's and women's discus throw
- Men's and women's hammer throw
- Men's and women's high jump
- Men's and women's javelin throw
- Men's and women's long jump
- Men's and women's marathon
- Men's and women's pole vault
- Men's and women's shot put
- Men's and women's 3000m steeplechase
- Men's and women's triple jump
