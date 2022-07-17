Fred Kerley landed the men's 100m gold medal but was pushed all the way by two US compatriots, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell.

The World Athletics Championships continues to produce major drama in the early stages of the competition in Oregon.

Sunday offers yet more entertainment as Team GB superstar Dina Asher Smith prepares to defend her own 100m world title.

DAS ran a 10.84 to secure the fastest team across the whole slate in the heats. It was the second quickest time of her career. Fellow Brit Daryll Neita remains a dark horse contender in the 100m after posting her season best of 10.95 in the heats.

RadioTimes.com brings you the schedule for today's action at the World Athletics Championships 2022, including TV coverage details and times.

World Athletics Championships schedule today

All UK time. 'Morning sessions' = UK evening. 'Afternoon sessions' = UK overnight.

TV coverage marked by bold italics. Subject to change.

DAY 3 – Sunday 17th July

MORNING SESSION

BBC One coverage begins

2:15pm – Men's Marathon (Final)

BBC iPlayer coverage begins

6:35pm – Women's 100m Hurdles (Heptathlon)

7:05pm – Men's 400m (Heats)

7:35pm – Women's High Jump (Heptathlon)

7:35pm – Women's Hammer Throw (Final)

8:00pm – Women's 400m (Heats)

9:00pm – Men's 10,000m (Final)

9:45pm – Women's Shot Put (Heptathlon)

AFTERNOON SESSION (events take place overnight in UK time)

BBC One coverage begins

1:05am – Men's 110m Hurdles (Semi-finals)

1:05am – Men's Discus Throw (Qualification – Group A)

1:25am – Women's Pole Vault (Final)

1:33am – Women's 100m (Semi-finals)

2:03am – Men's 400m Hurdles (Semi-finals)

2:27am – Men's Shot Put (Final)

2:30am – Men's Discus Throw (Qualification – Group B)

2:38am – Women's 200m (Heptathlon)

3:00am – Men's 1500m (Semi-finals)

3:30am – Men's 110m Hurdles (Final)

3:50am – Women's 100m (Final)

World Athletics Championships schedule tomorrow

DAY 4 – Monday 18th July

MORNING SESSION

BBC Two coverage begins

2:15pm – Women's Marathon (Final)

5:35pm – Women's Long Jump (Heptathlon)

6:55pm – Women's Javelin Throw (Heptathlon – Group A)

8:05pm – Women's Javelin Throw (Heptathlon – Group B)

AFTERNOON SESSION (events take place overnight in UK time)

BBC One coverage begins

1:05am – Men's 200m (Heats)

1:10am – Women's Discus Throw (Qualification – Group A)

1:45am – Men's High Jump (Final)

2:00am – Women's 200m (Heats)

2:20am – Women's Triple Jump (Final)

2:35am – Women's Discus Throw (Qualification – Group B)

2:55am – Women's 800m (Heptathlon)

3:20am – Men's 3000m Steeplechase (Final)

3:50am – Women's 1500m (Final)

