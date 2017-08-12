In the men’s 4x100m relay, Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team-mates will be looking to secure a place in this evening’s final, while CJ Ujah spearheads a strong British quartet.

The men’s 4x400m relay qualifying heats include a British quartet led by Martyn Rooney — who was recently among the team retrospectively awarded bronze at the 2008 Olympics. They will be vying for a second successive World Championships medal.

Later on, an emotional night of world-class athletics in London as Mo Farah and Usain Bolt compete on the track for the last time in a major championship.

Farah, who is switching to the marathon from next year, competes in his final major track event at the scene of his 2012 Olympic triumph, with a fervent sell-out crowd at the London Stadium ready to roar on their hero in the 5,000m.

Bolt, the most decorated sprinter of all time, will then look to bow out with gold in the 4x100m relay final.

The women’s 100m hurdles final takes place earlier in the evening, with American world record holder Kendra Harrison seeking her first major medal.

The women’s high jump — the first of seven medals to be decided tonight — promises to be a fascinating affair, with Brits Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Morgan Lake hoping to be in contention and Russian Mariya Lasitskene, competing as a neutral athlete, the favourite to retain the title. She will have stiff competition from Olympic champion Ruth Beitia of Spain and Vasthi Cunningham of the USA, ranked second in the world this year.

Colin Jackson’s pick of the day

Men’s 4x100m relay final 9.50pm BBC1

Usain Bolt’s farewell is bound to be an emotional occasion. I’d dearly love to see him bow out with another gold, but he’s going to find it tough.

Yohan Blake’s return to the team is a godsend for them, but Jamaica simply doesn’t have the same sprint power it had five or six years ago. Add to that some serious competition in the shape of Canada, the USA, China, Japan and, yes, Great Britain too, and this promises to be a thriller. It’s that close — whoever has the best baton changes will win the title. Japan and China have the best-drilled teams, so even though they’re not the fastest, their slick changeovers pose a real threat to Jamaica.

Don’t miss

Yes, Mo Farah is going for another gold in the 5,000m final (8.20pm BBC1). Farah loves this event because it’s run at a faster pace. But a word of warning. The world’s moved on and his dominance isn’t what it was. As home favourite he’ll be targeted by his rivals, but Farah can box clever and always produces when it matters most. Expect to be on the edge of your seat throughout.

The women’s 100m hurdles final (8.05pm BBC1) is also a must-watch. Kendra Harrison missed out on qualifying for the USA’s Olympic team in Rio but, incredibly, just a fortnight later at the Anniversary Games in London smashed the world record that had stood for longer than she’d been alive! She’s a breathtaking performer and a deserved favourite to win the first global title of her career. Up against Australia’s Sally Pearson, it’ll be a clash to savour.

Full schedule

BBC1

9.30am—12 noon

10.00 Decathlon 110m hurdles

10.35 Women’s 4x100m relay first round

10.55 Men’s 4x100m relay first round

11.00 Decathlon discus

11.20 Women’s 4x400m relay first round

BBC2

12 noon—12.30pm

11.50 Men’s 4x400m relay first round

12.20 Decathlon discus

On the red button

12.30pm—2.30

2.15 Decathlon pole vault

Evening session

BBC1

6.30pm—10.10

5.30 Decathlon javelin

6.40 Medal ceremony: women’s 200m

6.45 Medal ceremony: women’s 3,000m steeplechase

6.55 Decathlon javelin

7.05 Women’s high jump final

7.50 Medal ceremony: men’s hammer

8.05 Women’s 100m hurdles final

8.15 Men’s javelin final

8.20 Men’s 5,000m final

8.45 Decathlon 1500m (final event) 9.10 Medal ceremony: women’s 100m hurdles

9.30 Women’s 4x100m relay final

9.35 Medal ceremony: men’s 5,000m

9.40 Medal ceremony: women’s high jump

9.50 Men’s 4x100m relay final

9.55 Medal ceremony: decathlon