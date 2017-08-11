On the track this evening, the main focus is on the semi-final stages of the women’s 100m hurdles and 800m, and the men’s 1500m. Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya remains the athlete to beat in the women’s 800m, with Rio Olympic finalist Lynsey Sharp the form athlete among the three British women selected. Tiffany Porter will be vying to reach her fourth successive world final in the sprint hurdles.

The highly anticipated women’s long jump final could be one of the closest in the competition’s history, with Brittany Reece, Tianna Bartoletta and Ivana Spanovic the leading contenders. Home hopes lie with Lorraine Ugen, who was fifth two years ago

The evening concludes with the women’s 200m final, in which Dafne Schippers is bidding to retain the title. Her rivals are likely to include 400m Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who recently broke the 200m straight world record. Britain’s European champion Dina Asher-Smith has secured a place in the final despite a season ruined by injury.

Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng defends her steeplechase title against the likes of Olympic champion Ruth Jebet and the medals are also decided in the men’s hammer.

Colin Jackson’s pick of the day

Women’s 200m final 9.50pm BBC1

It’s Shaunae Miller-Uibo time again! After her bungled 400m finish, the Bahamian is hoping to land her first title in the 200m. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson has opted out of the 200m and, with Miller-Uibo setting a new world record in the 200m in June, this is her time to shine.

The Netherlands’ Dafne Schippers and the USA’s Allyson Felix will be in the shake-up. Dina Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman of all time over both 100m and 200m and ran a creditable fifth at the Rio Olympics, but having suffered a broken foot in February, these championships have probably come too soon for her.

Don’t miss

The women’s long jump final (7.10pm BBC2) promises to be a cracker. It’s going to be a real battle between Serbia’s Ivana Spanovic and the USA’s Tianna Bartoletta. I’m going for Bartoletta, the reigning Olympic champion, but Spanovic seems to have put her injury problems behind her and is really coming into some great form. And I’m really looking forward to watching Britain’s Lorraine Ugen. She’s the current British record holder and is capable of winning a medal.

Full schedule

Daytime session

BBC2

9.30am—12 noon

10.00am Decathlon 100m

10.10 Women’s discus qualifying

10.45 Women’s 100m hurdles first round

11.05 Decathlon long jump

11.15 Men’s high jump qualifying

11.35 Women’s discus qualifying

12.55pm Decathlon shot put

Evening session

BBC2

6.30pm—8.30pm

5.00pm Decathlon high jump

6.45 Medal ceremony: women’s 400m hurdles

6.50 Medal ceremony: men’s triple jump

7.05 Women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals

7.10 Women’s long jump final

7.35 Women’s 800m semi-finals

8.00 Medal ceremony: men’s 200m

8.10 Men’s 1500m semi-finals

BBC1

8.30pm—10.00

8.30pm Men’s hammer final

8.45 Decathlon 400m

9.15 Medal ceremony: women’s long jump

9.25 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final

9.50 Women’s 200m final