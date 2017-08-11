World Athletics Championships 2017 Day 8 schedule and TV highlights – what to watch this Friday 11th August
World champion hurdler and BBC pundit Colin Jackson shares his pick of the day – including the women's 200m final and the women's long jump final
The opening events of the decathlon dominate the morning session on the eighth day. The retirement of all- conquering American Ashton Eaton has handed a golden opportunity to the likes of Canada’s Damian Warner and Kevin Mayer of France. Their contest to take the vacant world title begins in the 100m, followed by the long jump and shot put.
Two former medallists on the global stage are in action for Great Britain, with Tiffany Porter competing in the opening round of the women’s 100m hurdles and Robbie Grabarz aiming to qualify for the men’s high jump final.
On the track this evening, the main focus is on the semi-final stages of the women’s 100m hurdles and 800m, and the men’s 1500m. Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya remains the athlete to beat in the women’s 800m, with Rio Olympic finalist Lynsey Sharp the form athlete among the three British women selected. Tiffany Porter will be vying to reach her fourth successive world final in the sprint hurdles.
The highly anticipated women’s long jump final could be one of the closest in the competition’s history, with Brittany Reece, Tianna Bartoletta and Ivana Spanovic the leading contenders. Home hopes lie with Lorraine Ugen, who was fifth two years ago
The evening concludes with the women’s 200m final, in which Dafne Schippers is bidding to retain the title. Her rivals are likely to include 400m Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, who recently broke the 200m straight world record. Britain’s European champion Dina Asher-Smith has secured a place in the final despite a season ruined by injury.
Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng defends her steeplechase title against the likes of Olympic champion Ruth Jebet and the medals are also decided in the men’s hammer.
Colin Jackson’s pick of the day
Women’s 200m final 9.50pm BBC1
It’s Shaunae Miller-Uibo time again! After her bungled 400m finish, the Bahamian is hoping to land her first title in the 200m. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson has opted out of the 200m and, with Miller-Uibo setting a new world record in the 200m in June, this is her time to shine.
The Netherlands’ Dafne Schippers and the USA’s Allyson Felix will be in the shake-up. Dina Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman of all time over both 100m and 200m and ran a creditable fifth at the Rio Olympics, but having suffered a broken foot in February, these championships have probably come too soon for her.
Don’t miss
The women’s long jump final (7.10pm BBC2) promises to be a cracker. It’s going to be a real battle between Serbia’s Ivana Spanovic and the USA’s Tianna Bartoletta. I’m going for Bartoletta, the reigning Olympic champion, but Spanovic seems to have put her injury problems behind her and is really coming into some great form. And I’m really looking forward to watching Britain’s Lorraine Ugen. She’s the current British record holder and is capable of winning a medal.
Full schedule
Daytime session
BBC2
9.30am—12 noon
10.00am Decathlon 100m
10.10 Women’s discus qualifying
10.45 Women’s 100m hurdles first round
11.05 Decathlon long jump
11.15 Men’s high jump qualifying
11.35 Women’s discus qualifying
12.55pm Decathlon shot put
Evening session
BBC2
6.30pm—8.30pm
5.00pm Decathlon high jump
6.45 Medal ceremony: women’s 400m hurdles
6.50 Medal ceremony: men’s triple jump
7.05 Women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals
7.10 Women’s long jump final
7.35 Women’s 800m semi-finals
8.00 Medal ceremony: men’s 200m
8.10 Men’s 1500m semi-finals
BBC1
8.30pm—10.00
8.30pm Men’s hammer final
8.45 Decathlon 400m
9.15 Medal ceremony: women’s long jump
9.25 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final
9.50 Women’s 200m final