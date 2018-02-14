Winter Olympics Day 5 highlights

Men’s teams from midnight on BBC1, women’s teams from 5.30am on BBC1

“This year our women’s curling team will be on the podium,” predicts former British curling skip Jackie Lockhart. The team, led by Eve Muirhead (top) won bronze in 2014. Their opening match is against the “Olympic Athletes from Russia”.

But it’s not just the women to watch out for: 22-year-old Kyle Smith leads a highly rated young British men’s team. Kyle’s younger brother Cammy is alongside him, as is Thomas Muirhead, brother of female skip Eve. Their second match today is against world champions Canada. It’s a real family affair on the rink — will those bonds bring gold?

Snowboarding: men’s halfpipe final

1.30am BBC1, 2.15am Eurosport 1

BBC expert Jenny Jones says: The 22ft-high halfpipe may look intimidating, but these athletes have dropped into it hundreds if not thousands of times. Train hard, fight easy, as they say. Riders have to be so accurate with their take-offs and make sure they come back down right at the top of the pipe in order to carry the momentum into the next jump.

American halfpipe legend Shaun White has been a bit off the radar by his standards recently, but returned in January with a perfect 100 score during an Olympic qualifier in Colorado. Australian Scotty James looks set to be his closest rival.

Nordic combined

4am Eurosport 1, 6am BBC red button

Nordic combined features a ski jumping competition followed by a cross country race, with points from the jump converted into a time bonus for the race. Part of the Games since the first one in 1924, it’s the only Olympic event where women still cannot compete.

Medal events today

Speed Skating: Women’s 1000m

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Slalom

Nordic Combined: Men’s Individual 10km

Biathlon: Women’s 15km Individual

Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe

Luge: Men’s Doubles

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV

Both the BBC and Eurosport will have live coverage of the Games, but as host city Pyeongchang is nine hours ahead of the UK, some events will take place overnight. See RadioTimes.com listings for details of replays and highlights. There will also be a round-up show every evening on BBC and BBC4.

If you don't have Eurosport, you can access all of their content online: subscribe to Eurosport Player here, or alternatively head over to Amazon Channels to watch all 18 Eurosport streams. Watch here.

Winter Olympics Day 5 full BBC schedule

12.05am – 6am BBC1

12 midnight LIVE Curling: men’s round-robin — Switzerland v Great Britain

1.30am LIVE Snowboarding: coverage of the men’s halfpipe final

3.15 Alpine Skiing: women’s slalom — first run

4.00 LIVE Figure Skating: featuring the pairs short programme

4.45 LIVE Alpine Skiing: women’s slalom — second run

5.30 LIVE Curling: women’s — Olympic Athletes from Russia v Great Britain

6am – 9.15am BBC2

6.00 LIVE Curling: women’s — OAR v Great Britain (continues)

7.30 Snowboarding: men’s halfpipe final; Alpine Skiing: women’s slalom

9.15am – 1pm BBC1

9.15 Snowboarding: men’s halfpipe final; Alpine Skiing: women’s slalom

10.00 LIVE Speed Skating: women’s 1,000m

11.00 LIVE Curling: men’s round-robin — Canada v Great Britain

1pm – 6.00pm BBC2

1.00 LIVE Curling: men’s round robin — Canada v Great Britain (continues)

1.30 Speed Skating — women’s 1,000m; Ice Hockey — men’s preliminaries; Luge — women’s doubles heats

7pm – 8pm BBC2: Today at the Games

Clare Balding rounds up the action from day five of the Winter Olympics.

8pm – 9pm BBC4: Winter Olympics Extra

A round-up of the day’s action.

Eurosport 1 full listings

EUROSPORT 1 Sky 400, Virgin 523, BT 412

12.40am LIVE Alpine Skiing: women’s slalom, first run

2.15 LIVE Snowboarding: men’s halfpipe final

3.00 LIVE Figure Skating: pairs short programme

4.40 LIVE Alpine Skiing: women’s slalom, second run

5.45 LIVE Nordic Combined: normal hill

6.55 Snowboarding: men’s halfpipe final

7.30 Alpine Skiing: women’s slalom

8.30 LIVE Nordic Combined: 10km

9.50 Alpine Skiing: women’s slalom

10.50 LIVE Biathlon: women’s 15km

1.00pm LIVE Luge: doubles second run

1.30 LIVE Ice Hockey: men’s preliminaries, USA v Slovenia

2.30 Olympic Extra

3.00 Figure Skating: pairs short programme

4.00 Nordic Combined: men’s 10km

5.00 Alpine Skiing: women’s slalom

6.00 Biathlon: women’s 15km

7.00 Olympic Round-up

8.30 Alpine Skiing: women’s slalom

9:30 as 6pm

10.30 Olympic Extra

11.00 Olympic Round-up