Beijing's Winter Olympics has come under intense scrutiny for a whole variety of factors outside of sport, from doping controversies to geo-political tensions.

The Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony 2022 is approaching with the traditional big finale to the Games set to deliver another memorable show.

However, the sporting events themselves have been nothing short of superb with great drama ranging from high-octane action on the slopes to the simmering tension of the curling arena.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up as much of the remaining drama as possible before the Closing Ceremony wraps up the Games and etches achievements into the history books.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony UK time, date and TV details.

When is the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony 2022?

The Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday 20th February 2022.

It will begin at around midday UK time with the event scheduled to take place at 8pm in Beijing local time.

What TV channel is the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on?

You can soak up the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony 2022 live on BBC One from 12pm.

Coverage lasts two and a half hours with an inevitably spectacular close to what has been a turbulent and terrific Games.

You can also tune in to watch the Closing Ceremony on Eurosport channels.

Watch Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony live stream

You can also tune in on BBC iPlayer to catch the full closing ceremony

discovery+ have boasted the widest range of Winter Olympics coverage in 2022 and their Entertainment & Sport plan is available for £6.99 a month.

