Elsewhere there's skiing moguls, more cross country pain and the final of the women's snowboarding slopestyle – sadly without Team GB star Katie Ormerod.

Check out the must-watch events according to our roster of BBC pundits, and for a full schedule of all the events broadcast live on the BBC and Eurosport see the listings below. Remember, all these broadcast times are subject to change. The Winter Olympics definitely comes with a weather warning...

Winter Olympics Day 3 best events

Alpine skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom

2.40am, 4.45am BBC1, 6am BBC2, highlights 9pm BBC Red Button

More like this

12.40am Eurosport 1

BBC expert Chemmy Alcott says: Mikaela Shiffrin of the US dominates the women’s alpine events. The youngest Olympic slalom champion at 18, she’s now 22 and still improving. She could make history by winning a medal in every alpine event: she’s strong technically but also super fast. Alex Tilley is our star in the slaloms. She’s got plenty of Scottish grit.

Curling: Mixed Doubles

12.10am BBC1, repeated 11am BBC Red Button

BBC expert Steve Cram says: Strangely, curling makes great television: on the surface, it’s brilliantly simple. Whichever of the two teams gets their stones closest to the centre of the ring wins a point. You’ve got ten “ends” (rounds) and have to score more points than the opposition.

But don’t be fooled: each end is like a game of chess. The person who throws first sets up the strategy, and is thinking two or three moves ahead. That strategy can change mid-game depending what the other team is doing. Players may try to blast the opposition stones out of the way, or deftly squeeze past them. One slightly off shot can change everything.

Snowboarding: Women’s Slopestyle

1am BBC1, replay 6am BBC Red Button

Snowboarder Jenny Jones made history in the women’s slopestyle in 2014 by becoming

the first British athlete to win an Olympic medal on snow in 90 years. She was backing her successor in the British team Katie Ormerod to repeat the feat, but sadly she broke her ankle just before competition began in Pyeongchang.

In her place, watch out for GB rider Aimee Fuller. The favourite is Austria’s Anna Gasser, but Japan’s team features a number of prodigious teenagers including 16-year-old Reira Iwabuchi.

Winter Olympics Day 3 medal events

Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom

Biathlon: Women’s 10km Pursuit, Men’s 12.5km Pursuit

Figure Skating: Team Event

Freestyle Skiing: Men’s Moguls

Ski Jumping: Women’s Normal Hill Individual

Snowboarding: Women’s Slopestyle

Speed Skating: Women’s 1500m

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV

Both the BBC and Eurosport will have live coverage of the Games, but as host city Pyeongchang is nine hours ahead of the UK, some events will take place overnight. See RadioTimes.com listings for details of replays and highlights. There will also be a round-up show every evening on BBC and BBC4.

If you don't have Eurosport, you can access all of their content online: subscribe to Eurosport Player here, or alternatively head over to Amazon Channels to watch all 18 Eurosport streams. Watch here.

Winter Olympics 2018 Day 3 full schedule

12.10am - 6am BBC1

12.10am LIVE Curling: mixed doubles, first semi-final

1.00 LIVE Snowboarding: women’s slopestyle final

2.40 Alpine Skiing: women’s giant slalom, first run

3.15 LIVE Figure Skating: men’s single free skating; women’s single free skating; ice dance free dance

4.45 LIVE Alpine Skiing: women’s giant slalom, second run

6am-9.15am BBC2

6.00 LIVE Alpine Skiing: women’s giant slalom, second run

6.30 Snowboarding: women’s halfpipe qualification

7.30 LIVE Ice Hockey: women’s preliminaries, Switzerland v Japan

9.15am-1pm BBC1

9.15 LIVE Ice Hockey: women’s preliminaries, Switzerland v Japan

10.10 LIVE Biathlon: women’s 10km pursuit

11.00 Freestyle Skiing: men’s moguls final, first run

11.30 LIVE Luge: women’s singles, first and second runs

12.30pm LIVE Freestyle Skiing: men’s moguls final, second run

1pm-6pm BBC2

1.00pm LIVE Freestyle Skiing: men’s moguls final, second run

1.40 Luge: women’s singles, first and second runs; Ski Jumping: women’s individual normal hill; Freestyle Skiing: men’s moguls final

7-8pm, BBC2: Today at the Games

Highlights from day three of the Winter Olympics, presented by Clare Balding.

8-9pm BBC4: Winter Olympics Extra

A round-up of the day’s action.

Eurosport 1 – see listings for more details

12.40am LIVE Alpine Skiing: women’s giant slalom, first run

2.45 LIVE Figure Skating: women’s free and ice dance free dance

4.15 Alpine Skiing: women’s giant slalom, first run

4.45 LIVE Alpine Skiing: women’s giant slalom, second run

6.00 Snowboarding: women’s slopestyle final

7.00 Snowboarding: women’s halfpipe final

8.00 Snowboarding: women’s slopestyle final

9.00 Alpine Skiing: women’s giant slalom

10.00 LIVE Biathlon: women’s 10km pursuit

11.00 Figure Skating: women’s free

11.45 LIVE Biathlon: men’s 12.5km pursuit

1.00pm LIVE Speed Skating: women’s 1500m

2.15 Freestyle Skiing: men’s moguls final

2.30 Olympic Extra

3.00 Figure Skating: ice dance free

4.00 Snowboarding: women’s slopestyle final

5.00 Alpine Skiing: women’s giant slalom

6.00 Biathlon: men’s 12.5km pursuit

7.00 Olympic Round-up

8.30 Alpine Skiing: women’s giant slalom

9.30 Biathlon: men’s 12.5km pursuit

10.30 Olympics Extra

Advertisement

11.00 Olympic Round-up