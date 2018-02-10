Day 1 best events

Alpine skiing: men’s downhill

Live on BBC1 from 2am (repeated at 9pm on the BBC red button)

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell says: "The men’s downhill is the Olympic event I look forward to most. It kick-starts the alpine skiing events, and this year it’s probably the most open competition of the Games, with any one of ten skiers in with a chance of winning gold.

Two years ago I skied the course in Pyeongchang: it’s not the longest, and it’s not particularly steep either. However, the organisers have made up for it by making the course as challenging as they can, by adding more bumps and turns; it will be tough.

The favourites have to be the Swiss Beat Feuz (pictured) and Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal. Svindal is an interesting character — he’s had almost two years out due to injury after busting his knee. He still can’t really train, but he can just about push it for the races; it’s amazing what he’s able to do based simply on muscle memory."

Figure skating: team event

Live on BBC Red Button at 3am BBC Red Button and 4.15am BBC1 (replayed at 8pm on BBC Red Button)

Former British figure-skater Robin Cousins says: "The great thing about figure skating is that you don’t need to know a lot about it to enjoy it. Whether you’re watching people flying through the air with grace or enjoying the music and costumes, it’s very spectator-friendly. The team event features all four disciplines, so is a great introduction to what’s to come: men’s and women’s singles, pair skating and ice dancing will all be on show."

Speed skating: men’s 5,000m

Live on BBC1 from 7am

BBC expert Wilf O'Reilly says: "The main difference between speed skating and short track speed skating is that in the former, rather than racing one another, it’s all about skating against the clock. Two skaters skate in their own lane round a 400m ice track. After each lap, racers switch from the inner to the outer lane to ensure they skate the same distance. The skater who clocks the fastest time wins Olympic gold."

Freestyle skiing: women’s moguls

Live from 1.30am on BBC Red Button/BBC2

Graham Bell says: "It’s not all about speed in the moguls. Fifty per cent of the score is judged on the technique of the turns as the skiiers avoid the moguls, or mounds: watch out to see whether their skis and knees stay together.

Twenty-five per cent is judged on the two jumps they perform, and the final 25 per cent is based on the speed of the run. Each round is a fresh start: there’s no accumulation of scores, so every run counts."

Event: men’s skiathlon, live from 6.15am BBC1/BBC red button

Musgrave, 27, was third in the 2017 World Cup — the best result yet for a GB cross country skier. He grew up near Huntly, Aberdeenshire, one of just two cross country skiing centres in Britain; now he lives in Norway, taking on the locals at their own game.

How to watch the Winter Olympics 2018 live on TV

Both the BBC and Eurosport will have live coverage of the Games, but as host city Pyeongchang is nine hours ahead of the UK, some events will take place overnight. See RadioTimes.com listings for details of replays and highlights. There will also be a round-up show every evening on BBC and BBC4.

If you don't have Eurosport, you can access all of their content online: subscribe to Eurosport Player here, or alternatively head over to Amazon Channels to watch all 18 Eurosport streams. Watch here.

Winter Olympics Day 2 full schedule

BBC

11.50pm—6.00am live on BBC1

12 midnight LIVE Curling: mixed doubles round-robin — Canada v Korea

1.00am LIVE Snowboarding: men’s slopestyle final — first run 1.00; second run 1.30; third run 2.00

2.00 LIVE Alpine Skiing: men’s downhill

4.15 Figure Skating: team — ice dance short, women’s short, pairs free skate

4.30 LIVE Snowboarding: women’s slopestyle qualifying — first run

6.00am—9.00 live on BBC2

6.00 LIVE Snowboarding: women’s slopestyle qualifying — second run

6.15 LIVE Cross Country Skiing — men’s

30km skiathlon

7.00 LIVE Speed Skating: men’s 5,000m

7.40 LIVE Women’s Ice Hockey: preliminary round, USA v Finland

9.00am—12.15pm live on BBC2

10.30 LIVE Freestyle Skiing: women’s moguls — qualification 10.30; final 12 noon

11.00 LIVE Luge: men’s — third run

11.15 LIVE Biathlon: men’s 10k sprint

12.15pm—2.30 live on BBC1

12.15 LIVE Freestyle Skiing: women’s moguls final continues

1.30 LIVE Luge: men’s — fourth run

4.30—6.00 live on BBC2

4.30 Figure Skating: team events

5.00 Alpine Skiing: men’s downhill

5.30 Snowboarding: men’s slopestyle

7.00—8.00 BBC2 - today at the games

8.00—9.00 BBC4 Winter Olympics Extra

Eurosport 1 – see listings for more details

2.40am LIVE Snowboarding: men’s slopestyle final

2.00 LIVE Alpine Skiing: men’s downhill

3.30 LIVE Figure Skating: women’s short programme; ice dance short dance; free pairs

5.30 Snowboarding: men’s slopestyle final

6.00 LIVE Cross Country Skiing: men’s 30km skiathlon

8.05 LIVE Speed Skating: men’s 5,000m 9.15 Alpine Skiing: men’s downhill

10.30 LIVE Freestyle Skiing: women’s moguls

11.00 LIVE Biathlon: men’s 10km sprint

1.00pm Snowboarding: men’s slopestyle final

1.30 Luge: men’s finals

2.30 Olympic Extra

3.00 Figure Skating: free pairs

4.00 Cross Country Skiing: men’s 30km skiathlon

5.00 Alpine Skiing: men’s downhill

6.00 Biathlon: men’s 10km sprint

7.00 Olympic Games Round-up

8.30 Alpine Skiing: men’s downhill

9.30 Biathlon: men’s 10km sprint

10.30 Olympic Extra

11.00 Olympic Round-up

12.30am—12.40 Lindsey Vonn: Chasing History