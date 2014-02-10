Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe 2.15pm, 5.30pm BBC2

The halfpipe is held on a course shaped like two concave ramps. Snowboarders gain speed on the slop and perform acrobatic aerial tricks. It makes for spectacular viewing – and big falls.

The freshly shorn Shaun White has dominated the Olympics, winning gold in Turin and Vancouver. But the American superstar, known as the Flying Tomato thanks to his red hair, has been beaten in the build-up to Sochi, so it won’t be a foregone conclusion. There’s also a brilliant Japanese 15-year-old called Ayumu Hiramo. He’s a real up-and-coming star. Ed Leigh

Figure Skating: Pairs Short Programme 6:30pm BBC2

If you want a textbook figure skating performance, look no further than Russian pair Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov. They are the type of skaters I’d want young skaters to watch and study for hours. They are so consistent as a partnership, they mirror each other perfectly, and are certainly favourites on home ice. Robin Cousins

