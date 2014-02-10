Winter Olympics 2014: What to Watch Today, 11 February
A 'Flying Tomato', textbook figure skating and more in today's top picks for Sochi 2014
Freestyle skiing: Women’s Slopestyle 7:00am, 9:00am BBC2
This event shows how the Winter Olympics have evolved. The traditional sports are still popular, but new events like ski slopestyle capture the imagination of a younger audience. In 18-year-old Katie Summerhayes, Britain has a true teenage superstar to get behind. Jonathan Edwards
Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe 2.15pm, 5.30pm BBC2
The halfpipe is held on a course shaped like two concave ramps. Snowboarders gain speed on the slop and perform acrobatic aerial tricks. It makes for spectacular viewing – and big falls.
The freshly shorn Shaun White has dominated the Olympics, winning gold in Turin and Vancouver. But the American superstar, known as the Flying Tomato thanks to his red hair, has been beaten in the build-up to Sochi, so it won’t be a foregone conclusion. There’s also a brilliant Japanese 15-year-old called Ayumu Hiramo. He’s a real up-and-coming star. Ed Leigh
Figure Skating: Pairs Short Programme 6:30pm BBC2
If you want a textbook figure skating performance, look no further than Russian pair Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov. They are the type of skaters I’d want young skaters to watch and study for hours. They are so consistent as a partnership, they mirror each other perfectly, and are certainly favourites on home ice. Robin Cousins
Medals today
Speed skating: Women’s 500m; Ski Jumping: Women’s Individual NH; Biathlon: Women’s 10km Pursuit; Cross Country Skiing: Men’s and Women’s Sprint Free; Freestyle Skiing: Women’s Slopestyle; Snowboarding: Men’s Halfpipe; Luge: Women’s
