Wimbledon 2014: Who are the women's semi-finalists?
Rising stars Eugenie Bouchard and Simona Halep meet in the final four, as do Czech compatriots Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova
Petra Kvitova (CZE)[6] v Lucie Safarova (CZE)[23] - 1st on Centre Court
Today's first semi-final is an all-Czech affair, pitting 2011 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova against Lucie Safarova, competing in the final four of a Grand Slam for the very first time. The sixth seed leads their head-to-head 5-0 but Safarova came close to beating her at Eastbourne earlier this year, eventually conceding a third set tie-break. Nevertheless, Kvitova will be the favoured of the two as she looks to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish once again and, in form, it's unlikely her compatriot will outplay her on her favourite surface. On a good day, Kvitova could breeze through in straight sets but if Safarova can rise to the occasion, we could see a fiercer battle.
Simona Halep (ROU)[3] v Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)[13] - 2nd on Centre Court
Both these players overcame their German quarter-final opponents in straight sets, Halep despatching 2013 finalist Sabine Lisicki 6-4 6-0 while Bouchard prevailed 6-3 6-4 over Angelique Kerber. The two youngsters have enjoyed a phenomenal twelve months, bursting onto the world stage, surging up the rankings and becoming a fixture of Grand Slam semi-finals. But at SW19 they're both in unchartered territory - Halep has never been past the second round while Bouchard failed to make it beyond round three in 2013. However, neither seem fazed by their 2014 success and will no doubt demonstrate their nerves of steel out onto Centre this afternoon. In a tournament packed with upsets, Halep remains the highest ranked player left in the competition but don't expect Bouchard to go down without a fight as both bid for the chance to play for their maiden Grand Slam.
Play begins at 1:00pm on Centre Court