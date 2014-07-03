Simona Halep (ROU)[3] v Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)[13] - 2nd on Centre Court

Both these players overcame their German quarter-final opponents in straight sets, Halep despatching 2013 finalist Sabine Lisicki 6-4 6-0 while Bouchard prevailed 6-3 6-4 over Angelique Kerber. The two youngsters have enjoyed a phenomenal twelve months, bursting onto the world stage, surging up the rankings and becoming a fixture of Grand Slam semi-finals. But at SW19 they're both in unchartered territory - Halep has never been past the second round while Bouchard failed to make it beyond round three in 2013. However, neither seem fazed by their 2014 success and will no doubt demonstrate their nerves of steel out onto Centre this afternoon. In a tournament packed with upsets, Halep remains the highest ranked player left in the competition but don't expect Bouchard to go down without a fight as both bid for the chance to play for their maiden Grand Slam.

Play begins at 1:00pm on Centre Court