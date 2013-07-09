While the Grand Prix, Moto GP and the Confederations Cup saw an influx of punters, it was tennis that proved to be the most popular section of the site, with 15.8m users.

Video content was a big draw for the internet savvy, with 12.7 million video requests being made.

While both Murray’s win and last year’s champ Roger Federer’s exit made it into the top five, viewers also enjoyed the lighter side of the action, with angry players and BBC blunders making it into the line-up, too.

Here's the top five videos:

1. Kirsten Flipkens yells at loud reporter (402,640 UK requests)

A BBC reporter is left baffled after his bulletin interrupts play – so much so that player Kirsten Flipkens stops to yell at him.

See the clip here

2. John McEnroe’s royal handshake blunder (208,600 UK requests)

McEnroe’s over eager attempt to shake the Duchess of Cornwall’s hand leaves him looking awkward. Then he gets mocked by Tim Henman for it. We’re not sure which is worse…

See the clip here

3. The moment Andy Murray wins the title (174,540 UK requests)

Ah, what an excited bunch we are. Watching Murray win once just isn’t enough as hoards of fans flock to watch it again online.

Novak Djokovic hits a ball into the net, Murray lobs his racket, then his hat and the crowd goes wild as everyone realises what has just happened. Will this moment ever get old?

See the clip here

4. Maria Sharapova plays football at Wimbledon (154, 680 UK requests)

Sharapova shows off her football skills in a rare break from tennis. Not only does she show off some pretty fancy footwork, she pretty much puts four men to shame.

See the clip here

5. Roger Federer loses to Sergiy Stakhovsky (130,240 UK requests)

Last year’s champ goes out of the tournament, in what is his earliest exit since 2002.

See the clip here