Last night's second instalment, focusing on gymnastics, contained more firsts - Nadia Comaneci's perfect 10 at the Montreal Olympics (which she followed with six more in the same Games) and the only triple backwards somersault in competitive history – as well as stories of genuine heroism, such as that of the last-minute replacement to the Japanese men's team who helped them win gold by completing two events nursing a shattered knee.

Faster, Higher, Stronger turns its attention to two more big Olympic sports this week – the 1500m tonight, swimming on Thursday night – and is sure to uncover more of those stories you couldn’t make up, each worthy of their own Hollywood treatment.

The disappointingly short series is a reminder that so many of the events we'll be watching at the London Olympics are the result of generations of athletes breaking records, laying milestones and achieving what was previously thought impossible - and that we're bound to see history made several times over again this summer...

Faster, Higher, Stronger - Stories of the Olympic Games is on Wendesday and Thursday at 7pm on BBC2 and you can catch up with the episodes you've missed on BBC iPlayer