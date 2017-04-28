Where can I watch the Joshua vs Klitschko fight live on TV?
How to watch Anthony Joshua against Wladimir Klitschko this Saturday 29 April online and on TV
90,000 people will crowd into Wembley Stadium this Saturday 29 April to watch Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko – but there will be many, many more watching at home.
Here's how to watch the IBF heavyweight world title fight between Joshua and Klitschko live on TV and online.
What time will the fight start?
Coverage begins on Sky Sports Box Office (Channel 491 for SD or 492 for HD) from 6pm on Saturday 29 April.
However, Anthony Joshua's fight will not start until much later in the night. Depending on how the previous fights go, Joshua and Klitschko are expected to walk out at around 10pm.
How can I watch Joshua v Klitschko live on TV and online?
If you have Sky...
Subscribers can pay for the fight online, using their set top box or calling 03442 410 888. The fight costs £19.95 (or €24.95 if you live in the Republic of Ireland).
If you don't have Sky...
You can still watch the fight live via Sky Sports Box Office even if you don't have a Sky package. Set up an account at www.skysports.com/boxofficelive and pay for the event. After that you can watch live online, via the Box Office app or via a NOW TV box if you have one.
If you're a TalkTalk TV customer...
You can get the fight for the lower price of £17.95.
Who else is fighting on the undercard?
Joe Cordina vs TBC
Josh Kelly vs Faheem Khan
Lawrence Okolie vs Russell Henshaw
Katie Taylor vs Nina Meinke
Luke Campbell vs Darleys Perez
Scott Quigg vs Viorel Simon
What happens if I miss the fight?
If you're already ordered the fight, you can watch again on Sky Box Office at 9am or 4pm on Sunday 30 April.