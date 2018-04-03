In total the cyclists will have to cover 2,546km in their attempt to emulate last year’s winner, Dutch racer Tom Dumoulin, and take home the top prize.

British hopeful Chris Froome will be hoping he can win what what would be his third successive Grand Tour, a feat which has not been achieved since Bernard Hinault won three on the trot in 1982-83.

Where can I watch the Giro d’Italia?

All 21 stages of the tour will be broadcast live on Eurosport and on demand on Eurosport Player.

More like this

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial of Eurosport Player here

A 14-day Eurosport trial is available here through TV Player

Jerusalem - Friday 4th May, 12:50

Haifa - Saturday 5th May, 13:10

Be'er Sheva - Sunday 6th May, 11:40

Catania - Tuesday 8th May, 12:25

Agrigento - Wednesday 9th May, 13:30

Caltanissetta -Thursday 10th May, 12:55

Pizzo - Friday 11th May, 13:30

Praia a Mare - Saturday 12th May, 12:00

Pesco Sannita - Sunday 13th May, 11:10

Penne - Tuesday 15th May, 11:05

Assisi - Wednesday 16th May, 13:20

Osimo - Thursday 17th May, 12:15

Advertisement

Ferrara - Friday 18th May , 13:00