Friday 10th November

Kick-off 8pm

TV coverage from 7.30pm on BBC1 Wales (accessible on iPlayer for all UK viewers)

Radio coverage from 7pm on BBC Radio Wales

Stade de France, Paris

Wales return to France, a cruel reminder perhaps of their Euro 2016 joy last summer, given how their World Cup campaign came to an end in Cardiff at the hands of defeat against the Irish last month.

Advertisement

France will be without the injured Paul Pogba – the Manchester United man has been sidelined since September with a hamstring injury, while Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is also expected to miss out after picking up an injury in the memorable 3-1 win against Real Madrid.