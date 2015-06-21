It means that the British number one will be on court much earlier than expected this Sunday. If Murray wins and makes it through to the final, he will have to play twice in one day: the final is due to start from 2.25pm live on BBC2.

Murray was tied 3-3 with Troicki when the Serbian fell and injured his shoulder. By the time he had received treatment and returned to the court, the rain had become too heavy to continue play.

When play resumes, Murray will have an instant opportunity to get on top of the match: he has a break point in the uncompleted seventh game.

All this means that the other finalist, South Africa's Kevin Anderson, will be able to put his feet up while his two possible opponents do battle in west London.

At least the forecast is a little brighter today.

