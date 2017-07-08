Coverage will kick off at 12.15pm on BBC2 with Gabby Logan, before heading over to BBC1 at 1.15pm.

Who will be competing?

Farah. Rutherford. Weir. Three of London 2012’s glory boys will be back in the London Stadium this Sunday. For wheelchair racer David Weir, this will be his final race – the six-time Paralympic gold medallist will be retiring from the track after this weekend.

Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford, however, have no time to look back on former glories – the pair of them are using this event as a useful stepping stone towards the World Championships later this August, also held in London. Home favourites Dina Asher-Smith and Adam Gemili are also part of the tournament line-up, which is set to feature a total of 12 reigning Olympic champions and 11 world champions.