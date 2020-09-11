Starting 12th September, games will start back up (even if fans won’t be joining their teams in the stands). To soften the blow, UK fans will be able to catch every game live on TV for the whole of September, so it’s hard to complain too much.

If you are watching from the UK, there are plenty of streaming options for you, too. Here’s how to watch free-to-air Premier League games this 2020/21 season, with the help of Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports or BT Sport.

But, what about US fans? You may not be quite so spoilt but there are still loads of options when it comes to watching the games.

More like this

Below, we’ve selected some of the best streaming services showing this season’s English Premier League games, along with some information on how to watch on cable, too.

Here is how to watch 2020/21 Premier League games in the US.

Getty

There are a number of streaming services you can use to watch the Premier League 2020/21 fixtures if you’re in the US. These include NBC’s streaming service, Hulu and specific Sling Tv packages.

If you’d prefer to watch it on TV, NBC Sports has exclusive EPL rights until the end of the 2021/22 season. As well as being on their streaming service, Peacock, most matches will be on NBCSN channel, with Saturday 12:30-2:30pm ET games being shown on NBC.

Otherwise, here are the best ways to watch Premier League football games in the US.

Peacock

Peacock is NBC’s new streaming service and will be showing a total of 175 live games throughout this season. If that isn’t enough for you, full replays of all 380 matches will be available on-demand. You will just have to wait until after 9pm (ET) on the day of the game to watch.

To get access to all of the above, you will need to get a Premium Plan costing $9.99 a month. However, if you are looking to save money, the limited free subscription will allow you to watch highlights.

Hulu

A Hulu subscription with live TV included costs $54.99 a month, which is a decent chunk of money, but you do get access to more than 65 channels. These include Premier League-showing channels like NBC, NBCSN and USA network. Beyond those, you can also watch the likes of ESPN, Food Network, ABC and CBS. There's also a $12.99 bundle deal for Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+.

AT&T TV Now

Much like the Hulu subscription above, AT&T TV Now will allow you to access a number of channels including NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. Their basic plan is also similarly priced at $55 a month and will allow you to watch these channels along with Disney Channel, Cartoon Network and ESPN.

Advertisement

Sling TV

Sling TV offers a range of packages, each with different channel line-ups. To watch the Premier League, you will want to purchase the Sling Blue plan costing $30 a month. This gives you access to a total of 47 live channels, which includes the whole of the NBC network. It is also a multi-stream service so up to three members of the family can access the service at once.