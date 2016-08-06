If you didn't stay up to watch the Rio 2016 Olympic Opening Ceremony last night, we can't say we blame you. It was live on BBC1 from around midnight until 4am. You've got to have some sporting stamina to keep your eyes open for that long...

Advertisement

But now it's a much more civilised time in the morning, you'll want to catch up on the action. And here's the big moment you'll want to see: Andy Murray leading Team GB out into the Olympic Stadium during last night's Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony.