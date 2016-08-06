Watch Andy Murray lead Team GB at the Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony
The Olympic champion waved the Union Jack for the Great Britain and Northern Ireland as the Olympic games kicked off in Rio
If you didn't stay up to watch the Rio 2016 Olympic Opening Ceremony last night, we can't say we blame you. It was live on BBC1 from around midnight until 4am. You've got to have some sporting stamina to keep your eyes open for that long...
But now it's a much more civilised time in the morning, you'll want to catch up on the action. And here's the big moment you'll want to see: Andy Murray leading Team GB out into the Olympic Stadium during last night's Rio 2016 Opening Ceremony.
Murray has since posted a picture on Facebook with the word "proud."
Rio 2016's offical account were quick to comment "We're proud of you too!" underneath. Now that's the Olympic spirit!