Vuelta a Espana 2022 on TV: Watch live coverage and highlights
Your guide on how to watch the Vuelta a España live on TV and details about highlights throughout the event.
The Vuelta a España is the third and final Grand Tour event on the cycling calendar in 2022 and looks set to be fiercely contested between a number of contenders.
Reigning champion Primoz Roglic has won three consecutive Vuelta titles and is aiming to become the joint most successful rider in the history of the competition.
Roberto Heras was the last rider to win three in a row between 2003-2005 and is also the only rider with four titles to his name having previously won in 2000.
However, Roglic is coming off an injury and isn't a guaranteed starter. There's a stacked array of talents who will be aiming to dislodge him from the top spot if he does feature.
Tour de France champion Jai Hindley is in the mix this time around, while Tadej Pogacar – Tour champion in 2020 and 2021, runner-up in 2022 – is out due to competing in the WorldTour peloton.
Fans around the world will be keen to keep track of all the unfolding events and dramatic moments live on TV and online, and UK fans have more than a few options to choose from.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Vuelta a España 2022.
How to watch Vuelta a España on TV and live stream
The Vuelta a España will be shown live on Eurosport platforms, including Discovery+, for the duration of the event.
Streaming platform Discovery+ will have full coverage from each stage, available to watch live and on-demand. You can sign up for Discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.
Eurosport will also be showing all the action live on its TV channels and digital platforms, including through Amazon Prime Video. You can grab a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.
You can also stream the event on GCN+ which is available for £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.
Vuelta a España 2022 highlights
There will be regular highlights across Discovery+, Eurosport and GCN+ throughout the Vuelta a España so you can keep track of all the biggest moments from the gruelling event, even if you can't tune in live every day.
Vuelta a España 2022 TV schedule
Friday 19th August: Stage 1
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Saturday 20th August: Stage 2
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Sunday 21st August: Stage 3
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Monday 22nd August: REST
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Tuesday 23rd August: Stage 4
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Wednesday 24th August: Stage 5
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Thursday 25th August: Stage 6
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Friday 26th August: Stage 7
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Saturday 27th August: Stage 8
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Sunday 28th August: Stage 9
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Monday 29th August: REST
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Tuesday 30th August: Stage 10
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Wednesday 31st August: Stage 11
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Thursday 1st September: Stage 12
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Friday 2nd September: Stage 13
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Saturday 3rd September: Stage 14
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Sunday 4th September Stage 15
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Monday 5th September: REST
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Tuesday 6th September: Stage 16
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Wednesday 7th September: Stage 17
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Thursday 8th September: Stage 18
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Friday 9th September: Stage 19
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Saturday 10th September: Stage 20
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Sunday 11th September Stage 21
Live: TBC (Eurosport/discovery+)
Who won the Vuelta a España 2021?
Primoz Roglic became the third rider in history to win three Vuelta a España titles in consecutive years.
Roglic finished four minutes and 42 seconds ahead of runner-up Enric Mas, with another three minutes behind him to third-placed Jack Haig.
British star Adam Yates came in fourth, just over nine minutes behind Roglic.
Vuelta a España past winners
2010: Vincenzo Nibali
2011: Chris Froome
2012: Alberto Contador
2013: Chris Horner
2014: Alberto Contador
2015: Fabio Aru
2016: Nairo Quintana
2017: Chris Froome
2018: Simon Yates
2019: Primoz Roglic
2020: Primoz Roglic
2021: Primoz Roglic
