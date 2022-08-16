Many riders have been subjected to the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, the Commonwealth Games and now face the treacherous trek through Spain.

The Vuelta a España returns to round off a packed cycling schedule in the summer of 2022.

However, this year's event will not start on the Iberian Peninsula. Instead, the Vuelta a España will begin in Utrecht, Netherlands – more than 900 miles away from the finish line in Madrid.

Riders will spend three days touring the Netherlands before jetting south to Vitoria-Gasteiz, near Bilbao in the north of the country, for the first leg of the Spanish journey.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times for the Vuelta a España 2022.

We've also rounded up the full start list so you can check out which riders will be competing from the start on the continent.

When does Vuelta a España 2022 start?

The race starts on Friday 19th August 2022 and will run for three weeks.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 11th September 2022, with the final stage to be held in Madrid.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Vuelta a España 2022 route and schedule

Stage 1: Friday 19th August

Utrecht - Utrecht, 23.3km, TTT

Stage 2: Saturday 20th August

‘s-Hertogenbosch - Utrecht, 175.1km

Stage 3: Sunday 21st August

Breda - Breda, 193.5km

Monday 22nd August - REST DAY

Stage 4: Tuesday 23rd August

Vitoria-Gasteiz - Laguardia, 152.5km

Stage 5: Wednesday 24th August

Irun - Bilbao, 187.2km

Stage 6: Thursday 25th August

Bilbao - Ascensiòn al Pico Jano/San Miguel de Aguayo, 181.2km

Stage 7: Friday 26th August

Camargo - Cistierna, 190km

Stage 8: Saturday 27th August

La Pola Llaviana - Colláu Fancuaya/Yernes y Tameza, 153.4km

Stage 9: Sunday 28th August

Villaviciosa - Les Praeres/Nava, 171.4km

Monday 29th August - REST DAY

Stage 10: Tuesday 30th August

Elche - Alicante, 30.9km, ITT

Stage 11: Wednesday 31st August

ElPozo Alimentación - Cabo de Gata, 191.2km

Stage 12: Thursday 1st September

Salobreña - Peñas Blancas/Estepona, 192.7km

Stage 13: Friday 2nd September

Ronda - Montilla, 168.4km

Stage 14: Saturday 3rd September

Montoro - Sierra de La Pandera, 160.3km

Stage 15: Sunday 4th September

Martos - Sierra Nevada/Alto Hoya de la Mora/Monachil, 149.6km

Monday 5th September - REST DAY

Stage 16: Tuesday 6th September

Sanlúcar de Barrameda - Tomares, 189.4km

Stage 17: Wednesday 7th September

Aracena - Monasterio de Tentudía, 162.3km

Stage 18: Thursday 8th September

Trujillo - Alto de Piornal, 192km

Stage 19: Friday 9th September

Talavera de la Reina - Talavera de la Reina, 138.3km

Stage 20: Saturday 10th September

Moralzarzal - Puerto de Navacerrada, 181km

Stage 21: Sunday 11th September

Las Rozas - Madrid/Paisaje de la Luz, 96.7km

UK viewers can watch the Vuelta a España 2022 live on Eurosport and Discovery+. Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 with Discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.