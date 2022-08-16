Vuelta a Espana 2022 dates: Full schedule, stages and dates
Your complete guide to watching the Vuelta a España with details including dates, times and the full schedule for each stage.
The Vuelta a España returns to round off a packed cycling schedule in the summer of 2022.
Many riders have been subjected to the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, the Commonwealth Games and now face the treacherous trek through Spain.
However, this year's event will not start on the Iberian Peninsula. Instead, the Vuelta a España will begin in Utrecht, Netherlands – more than 900 miles away from the finish line in Madrid.
Riders will spend three days touring the Netherlands before jetting south to Vitoria-Gasteiz, near Bilbao in the north of the country, for the first leg of the Spanish journey.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times for the Vuelta a España 2022.
We've also rounded up the full start list so you can check out which riders will be competing from the start on the continent.
When does Vuelta a España 2022 start?
The race starts on Friday 19th August 2022 and will run for three weeks.
The event will come to an end on Sunday 11th September 2022, with the final stage to be held in Madrid.
Vuelta a España 2022 route and schedule
Stage 1: Friday 19th August
Utrecht - Utrecht, 23.3km, TTT
Stage 2: Saturday 20th August
‘s-Hertogenbosch - Utrecht, 175.1km
Stage 3: Sunday 21st August
Breda - Breda, 193.5km
Monday 22nd August - REST DAY
Stage 4: Tuesday 23rd August
Vitoria-Gasteiz - Laguardia, 152.5km
Stage 5: Wednesday 24th August
Irun - Bilbao, 187.2km
Stage 6: Thursday 25th August
Bilbao - Ascensiòn al Pico Jano/San Miguel de Aguayo, 181.2km
Stage 7: Friday 26th August
Camargo - Cistierna, 190km
Stage 8: Saturday 27th August
La Pola Llaviana - Colláu Fancuaya/Yernes y Tameza, 153.4km
Stage 9: Sunday 28th August
Villaviciosa - Les Praeres/Nava, 171.4km
Monday 29th August - REST DAY
Stage 10: Tuesday 30th August
Elche - Alicante, 30.9km, ITT
Stage 11: Wednesday 31st August
ElPozo Alimentación - Cabo de Gata, 191.2km
Stage 12: Thursday 1st September
Salobreña - Peñas Blancas/Estepona, 192.7km
Stage 13: Friday 2nd September
Ronda - Montilla, 168.4km
Stage 14: Saturday 3rd September
Montoro - Sierra de La Pandera, 160.3km
Stage 15: Sunday 4th September
Martos - Sierra Nevada/Alto Hoya de la Mora/Monachil, 149.6km
Monday 5th September - REST DAY
Stage 16: Tuesday 6th September
Sanlúcar de Barrameda - Tomares, 189.4km
Stage 17: Wednesday 7th September
Aracena - Monasterio de Tentudía, 162.3km
Stage 18: Thursday 8th September
Trujillo - Alto de Piornal, 192km
Stage 19: Friday 9th September
Talavera de la Reina - Talavera de la Reina, 138.3km
Stage 20: Saturday 10th September
Moralzarzal - Puerto de Navacerrada, 181km
Stage 21: Sunday 11th September
Las Rozas - Madrid/Paisaje de la Luz, 96.7km
UK viewers can watch the Vuelta a España 2022 live on Eurosport and Discovery+. Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 with Discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.
