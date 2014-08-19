The voice of football results stepped down last year following throat surgery after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Following the news of his death, Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker tweeted, "A voice we all know, the voice of the football results, James Alexander Gordon has died. Tottenham Hotspur 1.. Newcastle United 1.. #RIP."

Lineker's Match of the Day colleague Mark Lawrenson told BBC Radio 5 Live, "He was the definitive voice of the football results," while West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster posted, "RIP James Alexander Gordon. Saturday afternoons checking Teletext and listening to the footy scores was The best."

