Joshua suffered only the second defeat of his career in 2021 when Usyk triumphed by unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Anthony Joshua heads into the biggest night of his boxing career as the underdog against Ukrainian cult hero Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk claimed the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, and Joshua knows this may be his best and only shot of snatching them all back.

AJ has lost and successfully won the exact same titles back when he took on Andy Ruiz Jr twice in 2019, but Usyk is a level up in stature.

The Ukrainian has transitioned from cruiserweight to heavyweight effortlessly having toppled Chazz Witherspoon, Derek Chisora and Joshua in his last three professional fights to extend his undefeated professional record.

What channel is Usyk vs Joshua 2?

Fans can tune in to watch Joshua's latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off cost of £26.95, a small rise on the cost for the pair's first meeting.

Watch Usyk vs Joshua 2 live stream

If you purchase the event via Sky Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Usyk vs Joshua 2?

The fight takes place on Saturday 20th August 2022.

TV coverage of Usyk vs Joshua 2 starts from 6pm on Sky Sports Box Office platforms.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight time guide.

Where is Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight on?

Joshua faces Usyk at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Most British fans will soak up the action on TV from home with UK-friendly timings to suit Joshua's legions of fans.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (WBC light-heavyweight final eliminator)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (IBF heavyweight final eliminator)

Tyron Spong vs Andrew Tabiti

Daniel Lapin vs Jozef Jurko

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Hector Alatorre

