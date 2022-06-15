The controversial Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway league has kicked off and all the talk leading up to one of the biggest tournaments on the golf calendar has been dominated by that very subject.

It's hard to deny a shadow of uncertainty threatens to swallow up the US Open this week as the world of golf continues to grapple with the repercussions of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

To make matters even more explosive, rebel players, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson, will all be allowed to play this week due to the tournament being run by the USGA, not the PGA.

Awkward. Everything about this week is set to be openly, liberally awkward, especially so if one of the defectors goes on to win the crown.

They face a stern test, however. Reigning champion Jon Rahm, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and in-form Rory McIlroy are among the favourites to seize glory at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

When is the US Open?

The US Open will take place on Thursday 16th June 2022 and run until Sunday 19th June 2022.

US Open tee times 2022

Play begins at 11:45am UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the US Open website.

How to watch US Open golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on the Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month with no contract, if you don't already have a Sky Sports package.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

US Open schedule 2022

All UK time.

Thursday 16th June

From 1pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Friday 17th June

From 1pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Saturday 18th June

From 4pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Sunday 19th June

From 2pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

