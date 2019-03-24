The 32-year-old was defeated by Tony Ferguson in an epic brawl at UFC 229 which has gone down among the greatest matches in the sport’s history.

Pettis’ step up in weight proves his commitment to putting on an exciting spectacle, a real exhibition, for UFC fans everywhere.

Thompson is coming off the back of a defeat to Darren Till at UFC Fight Night in Liverpool last year.

He will be determined to get back to winning ways following a serious knee injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 148 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 148 start?

The UFC Fight Night main card – including Thompson v Pettis – will start at midnight (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 24th March.

The preliminary card starts at 9:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 23rd March with the BT Sport coverage (see below) starting shortly after.

Where is UFC Fight Night 148 held?

The event will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, USA.

Up to 20,000 fans can fill the arena with a big night of UFC action in store.

How to watch and live stream UFC Fight Night 148

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 on TV and via the official BT Sport app from 10:00pm on Saturday night.

The main event show starts at midnight and will run until 3:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

