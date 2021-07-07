How to watch UFC 264 – live stream and TV channel for Poirier v McGregor 3

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon for a a third shot at Dustin Poirier to complete a trilogy of Lightweight showdowns between the pair.

The Irishman defeated Poirier in their first clash back in 2014, but the American had his revenge during McGregor’s last outing in January this year.

Poirier toppled McGregor with a TKO in the second round in Abu Dhabi with the latter defeated for the second time in his last three fights.

McGregor’s reputation is on the line as he gears up to take on Poirier once more. He was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov before beating Donald Cerrone.

Poirier’s has only been defeated twice in 14 bouts since his initial defeat to McGregor, with Khabib and Michael Johnson the only men able to halt his march to the top.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 264 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 264 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 264 event will start at 1am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 11th July 2021.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

How to watch UFC 264 on TV and live stream in the UK

UFC 264 will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky, BT and Virgin.

BT customers should head over to Channel 494 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

A world of sport in one place

How to watch UFC 264 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 264 only for $69.99 or combine it with an ESPN+ annual subscription.

You can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

Where is UFC 264 held?

UFC 264 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The arena holds 20,000 fans for UFC showdowns and is typically used to host Vegas Golden Knights NHL games.

UFC 264 fight card

Main card

Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor – Lightweight

Gilbert Burns v Stephen Thompson – Welterweight

Tai Tuivasa v Greg Hardy – Heavyweight

Check out the full UFC 264 fight card for all the fighters involved.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.