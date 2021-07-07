The Radio Times logo
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

UFC 264 fight card – full schedule of confirmed fights including Poirier v McGregor 3

UFC 264 arrives this weekend with a stacked fight card brimming with exciting match-ups and, of course, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at the top of the billing once more.

McGregor has endured a shaky patch after losing against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Poirier among his last three outings with a sole victory over Donald Cerrone sandwiched between.

He must produce a big display to round off the trilogy with a win or face intense scrutiny over his ability to compete at the top of the sport.

Poirier is the top Lightweight challenger behind Charles Oliveira and will be eyeing a world title shot if he comes out on top against McGregor once again.

Beyond the main pairing, there are plenty of exciting names to soak up this weekend at UFC 264.

Check out the full UFC 264 fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC 264 on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC 264 on ESPN+

US viewers can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, which includes the UFC 264 Prelims, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 264 fight card

All UK time.

Main Card (from 3am – Sunday 11th July)

  • Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor – Lightweight
  • Gilbert Burns v Stephen Thompson – Welterweight
  • Tai Tuivasa v Greg Hardy – Heavyweight
  • Irene Aldana v Yana Kunitskaya – Women’s Bantamweight
  • Sean O’Malley v Kris Moutinho – Bantamweight

Preliminary Card (from 1am – Sunday 11th July)

  • Carlos Condit v Max Griffin – Welterweight
  • Niko Price v Michel Pereira – Welterweight
  • Ryan Hall v Ilia Topuria – Featherweight
  • Dricus Du Plessis v Trevin Giles – Middleweight

Early Preliminary Card (from 11pm – Saturday 10th July)

  • Jennifer Maia v Jessica Eye – Women’s Flyweight
  • Omari Akhmedov v Brad Tavares – Middleweight
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov v Jerome Rivera – Flyweight
  • Alen Amedovki v Hu Yaozong – Middleweight
