How to watch UFC 263 – live stream and TV channel for Adesanya v Vettori 2

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori step into the Octagon for a second showdown with the Middleweight title on the line this weekend.

The pair first clashed in 2018 – also in Glendale, Arizona – with Adesanya coming out on top after three full rounds and a split decision.

Since then, Italian star Vettori has gone undefeated with five wins to his name, most recently against Kevin Holland in April.

Adesanya returns to fighting in the Middleweight category where he will defend his title after losing a professional fight for the first time in his career last time out.

The New Zealander stepped up to Light Heavyweight for a shot at champion Jan Blachowicz but lost by unanimous decision after five gruelling rounds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 263 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 263 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 263 event will start at 1am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 13th June 2021.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

How to watch UFC 263 on TV and live stream in the UK

UFC 263 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and will also be available to stream on the BT Sport website and app for subscribers.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

You can watch UFC 263 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

A world of sport in one place

How to watch UFC 263 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 263 only for $64.99 or combine it with an ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, a saving of more than 25 per cent .

You can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

Where is UFC 263 held?

UFC 263 will take place at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, USA.

The 19,000-capacity venue is typically used to host the Arizona Coyotes NHL team, though concerts and other sporting events are all hosted here. The UFC show will roll into town this weekend.

UFC 263 fight card

Main card

Middleweight – Israel Adesanya (c) v Marvin Vettori

Flyweight – Deiveson Figueiredo (c) v Brandon Moreno

Welterweight – Leon Edwards v Nate Diaz

Check out the full UFC 263 fight card for all the fighters involved.

