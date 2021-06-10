Israel Adesanya returns to the Octagon to defend his UFC Middleweight belt in Arizona, and he’s not the only man putting his title on the line at UFC 263.

Adesanya had been undefeated in his professional career prior to his last outing, a bruising defeat to UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, after he went up a weight class in an to attempt to nail down two belts.

The 31-year-old will fight Marvin Vettori on his return to his more familiar weight division. The pair previously fought in 2018, with Adesanya coming out on top despite a split decision.

Deiveson Figueiredo will put his Flyweight title on the line at UFC 263 when he faces Brandon Moreno in what is sure to be a terrific match-up.

Elsewhere on the stacked card, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz will go to war in a Welterweight battle with Jamaican-British ace Edwards hoping to edge his way closer to a revenge match with Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight title with a victory here.

Check out the full UFC 263 fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC 263 on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC 263 on ESPN+

US viewers can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, which includes the UFC 263 Prelims, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 263 fight card

All UK time.

Main Card (from 3am – Sunday 13th June)

Middleweight – Israel Adesanya (c) v Marvin Vettori

Flyweight – Deiveson Figueiredo (c) v Brandon Moreno

Welterweight – Leon Edwards v Nate Diaz

Welterweight – Demian Maia v Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight – Paul Craig v Jamahal Hill

Preliminary Card (from 1am – Sunday 13th June)

Lightweight – Drew Dober v Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight – Eryk Anders v Darren Stewart

Women’s Flyweight – Lauren Murphy v Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight – Movsar Evloev v Hakeem Dawodu

Early Preliminary Card (from 11pm – Saturday 12th June)

Women’s Bantamweight – Pannie Kianzad v Alexis Davis

Lightweight – Matt Frevola v Terrance McKinney

Featherweight – Chase Hooper v Steven Peterson

Lightweight – Fares Ziam v Luigi Vendramini

Heavyweight – Carlos Felipe v Jake Collier

