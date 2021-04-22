How to watch UFC 261 – live stream and TV channel for Usman v Masvidal 2

UFC 261 hits our screens this weekend with a huge showdown between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal rightly taking centre stage.

Advertisement

The pair will renew rivalries after facing off in July 2020, an encounter that Usman won via unanimous decision after five gruelling rounds.

Usman’s hot streak has since continued with a victory over Gilbert Burns to extend his undefeated run to 17 fights. He boasts an 18-1 professional fighting record overall and remains unbeaten in UFC competitions.

Experienced fighter Masvidal boasts a very different record with 14 defeats to his name.

However, the 36-year-old has racked up 35 victories including impressive wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz before encountering Usman in his last outing.

Expect fireworks when the pair meet again, and never rule out Masvidal. Fans will be determined to see another long, gripping battle between the pair and we’ve got all the details on how to tune in.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 261 on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is the UFC 261 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 261 event will start at 1am (UK time) on Sunday 25th April 2021.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

How to watch UFC 261 on TV and live stream in the UK

UFC 261 will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and will also be available to stream on the BT Sport website and app for subscribers.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

You can watch UFC 261 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 261 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 261 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

You can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

Where is UFC 261 held?

UFC 261 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

The venue is typically used for concerts, basketball and ice hockey matches, but the UFC show will roll into town this weekend.

UFC 261 fight card

Main card

Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal (Welterweight)

Weili Zhang v Rose Namajunas (Women’s Strawweight)

Valentina Shevchenko v Jessica Andrade (Women’s Flyweight)

Check out the full UFC 261 fight card for all the fighters involved.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.