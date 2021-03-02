How to watch UFC 259 – live stream and TV channel for Blachowicz v Adesanya

UFC 259 hits our screens this week as two champions collide in a tantalising clash between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya.

The pair will fight for the UFC Light Heavyweight title. Blachowicz is the reigning champion but will face off against a lethal opponent in the shape of Middleweight champion Adesanya, who is moving up a weight class to fight for the belt.

Adesanya is ranked third in the list of pound-for-pound UFC fighters behind Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov and boasts an unblemished, undefeated record of 20-0.

Blachowicz ranks much lower in the P4P standings at No.14, though he has worked up from a mid career stagnant streak to record eight wins in nine, with his last fight against Dominick Reyes securing the Light Heavyweight belt.

Elsewhere, Women’s Featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and Men’s Bantamweight champion Petr Yan are up against Megan Anderson and Aljamain Sterling respectively to make up a card brimming with talent.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 259 on TV and online.

UFC 259 UK start time

TV coverage of the UFC 259 event will begin at 1am (UK time) on Sunday 7th March 2021.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 259 on in the UK?

UFC 259 will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and will also be available to stream on the BT Sport website and app for subscribers.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream UFC 259 online

You can watch UFC 259 with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch UFC 259 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 259 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25 per cent saving.

You can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

Where is UFC 259 held?

UFC 259 will take place at the UFC Apex facility, the new headquarters for the company which has boasted a number of big fights during lockdown.

UFC 259 fight card

Main card

Jan Blachowicz v Israel Adesanya

Amanda Nunes v Megan Anderson

Petr Yan v Aljamain Sterling

Drew Dober v Islam Makhachev

Aleksandar Rakic v Thiago Santos

Preliminary card

Dominick Cruz v Casey Kenney

Song Yadong v Kyler Phillips

Joseph Benavidez v Askar Askarov

Rogerio Bontorin v Kai Kara-France

Amanda Lemos v Livia Renata Souza

Early preliminary card

Tim Elliott v Jordan Espinosa

Kennedy Nzechukwu v Carlos Ulberg

Sean Brady v Jake Matthews

Uros Medic v Aalon Cruz

Mario Bautista v Trevin Jones

