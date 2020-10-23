Also on the card, Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier go head-to-head in a middleweight showdown.

In addition, Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris are set to do battle in the Octagon in what is sure to be an explosive day of action on Fight Island.

Check out the full UFC 254 fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC 254 on BT Sport Box Office

In the US? Watch UFC 254 on ESPN+

UFC 254 card

Main card (from 7pm UK time – Saturday 24th September)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) v Justin Gaethje – Lightweight

Robert Whittaker v Jared Cannonier – Middleweight

Alexander Volkov v Walt Harris – Heavyweight

Jacob Malkoun v Phil Hawes – Middleweight

Lauren Murphy v Liliya Shakirova – Women’s Flyweight

Magomed Ankalaev v Ion Cutelaba – Light Heavyweight

Preliminary Card (from 5pm UK time – Saturday 24th September)

Stefan Struve v Tai Tuivasa – Heavyweight

Alex Oliveira v Shavkat Rakhmonov – Welterweight

Todd Duffee v Sam Alvey – Heavyweight

Early Preliminary Card (from 3:30pm UK time – Saturday 24th September)

Nathaniel Wood v Casey Kenney – Catchweight (140lb)

Liana Jojua v Miranda Maverick – Women's Flyweight

Joel Alvarez v Alexander Yakovlev – Lightweight

