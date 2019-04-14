Poirier triumphed during the first meeting between the pair at UFC 143 in February 2012.

They went head-to-head in the preliminary fights on the card as Poirier won by submission inside the first round.

Since then, Holloway has only lost two fights – including one against Conor McGregor – though both came from judges' decisions.

Poirier has lost four times since the bout but enjoyed a strong 2018 with two victories and scooping the Fight of the Year award for his victory over Justin Gaethje.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 236 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 236 start?

UFC 236 will take place during the early hours of Sunday 14th April in UK time.

The main event between Holloway and Poirier starts at 3:00am UK time with preliminary fights taking place from 1:00am.

Where is UFC 236 held?

Holloway and Poirier go face-to-face at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The arena opened in 1999 and up to 21,000 fans will attend the showdown.

How to watch and live stream UFC 236

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

What happened at UFC 235?

Jon Jones capped off his comeback to the Octagon with a unanimous victory over Anthony Smith to retain the light heavyweight title.

Kamaru Usman and Ben Askren continued to build their Welterweight reputations after defeating Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler respectively.

