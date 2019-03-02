The 31-year-old is making up for lost time with a swift return to the Octagon against Smith to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship title.

Jones is the heavy favourite to triumph over the experienced Smith in the UFC's first return to the arena which sparked ugly scenes at the end of Conor McGregor's showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 235 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 235 start?

UFC 235 will take place on Saturday 2nd March in the US, though the action won't start until the early hours of Sunday morning for UK fans.

The main event between Jones and Smith starts at 3am (UK time) on Sunday morning with preliminary fights taking place from 1am.

Where is UFC 235 held?

Jones and Smith go face-to-face at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA.

The arena opened in 2016 and the full 20,000 capacity will be available for fans.

How to watch and live stream UFC 235

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 on TV and via the official BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

What happened at UFC 234?

The main event was due to be a showdown between Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

However, Whittaker pulled out of the event with a hernia and a collapsed bowel just hours before entering the Octagon and required same-day surgery.

A middleweight bout between Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya was moved into the top slot with the latter winning via a unanimous decision.

