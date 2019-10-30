Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Fury said: "I might have an MMA fight before Christmas if I'm not busy. Will I step I to a ring with Conor McGregor? Are you crazy?

"The fact that McGregor is 5ft7 and 10 stone and that I'm 6ft9 and 20 stone, I don't think it would be very fair.

"Maybe if you put five Conor McGregors in there and 10 Floyd Mayweathers as well then it may be even!"

More like this

Fury admitted he doesn't have a background in the sport but would still be keen to test his mettle in MMA.

He said: "I believe I can hit them before they hit me. And with them little gloves on and no defence at all, it's going to be curtains for them."

WWE Crown Jewel will see former UFC superstars Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez making waves in the ring.

But while an MMA fight could be on the cards for Fury, he isn't about to make the opposite switch and join the UFC, though he claims to have been approached in the past.

"UFC? No, I did have an offer years ago around 2012 or 2013 but it wasn't enough so I never bothered.

"I'm looking to have an MMA fight this year, not UFC, but MMA so I'm going to have to find a victim."

For now though, Fury will relish the chance to shine on the big stage in WWE, with his big match set up against Braun Strowman.

The 31-year-old fighter will be in the thick of things come Halloween, and won't hold back when he goes toe-to-toe with the Monster Among Men.

"Let's just say, everybody's going to be shocked. Put it that way..."

Tyson Fury will face Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday 31st October, live on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office.

Advertisement

Check out our full WWE Crown Jewel guide for more details – including how to watch for free.