Tour de France 2021 dates, TV schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the Tour de France, with details including dates, times and the full TV schedule for each stage.
Published:
The summer of sport continues with cycling’s most prestigious event, the Tour de France, kicking off in June, with a month of gruelling climbs and sapping sprints to navigate.
The 2021 calendar is a little more routine than the COVID-disrupted 2020 schedule, meaning we can hope to see a more standard Tour this time around, with a host of top competitors involved once more.
Tadej Pogacar snatched the title last year and will return for a shot at defending his crown but faces intense competition from a chasing pack that includes fellow Slovenian star Primoz Roglic.
Geraint Thomas will be determined to impress in the Tour once again after missing out last year, while his INEOS teammate Richard Carapaz will also be hoping to challenge all the way.
Former champion Egan Bernal will not be riding in the 2021 Tour de France after suffering from discomfort in his back, and he will use the opportunity to refuel, recharge and go again later in the year.
Check out all the details you need to know about the Tour de France 2021 including how to watch the event, dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.
When does Tour de France 2021 start?
The race begins on Saturday 26th June 2021, the usual time of year for the Tour de France to take place after last year’s was moved to August.
The event will come to an end on Sunday 18th July 2021, with the iconic final stage to be held in Paris.
How to watch Tour de France 2021 on TV and live stream
UK viewers can can watch all of the action live on Eurosport.
Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.
Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
Fans can also tune in for free-to-air live coverage on ITV4 throughout the tour with live action starting most days from around 1pm, but check out the full ITV listings in our TV Guide for more details each day.
Tour de France 2021 route and TV times
Stage 1 – Saturday 26th June
Brest to Landerneau, 197.8km
Eurosport 1 – 10:45pm
Stage 2 – Sunday 27th June
Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne, 183.5km
Eurosport 1 – 12:15pm
Stage 3 – Monday 28th June
Lorient to Pontivy, 182.9km
Eurosport 1 – 11:50am
Stage 4 – Tuesday 29th June
Redon to Fougères, 150.4km
Eurosport 1 – 12:05pm
Stage 5 – Wednesday 30th June
Changé to Laval, 27.2km – individual time trial
Eurosport 1 – 10:55am
Stage 6 – Thursday 1st July
Tours to Châteauroux, 160.6km
Eurosport 1 – 12:35pm
Stage 7 – Friday 2nd July
Vierzon to Le Creusot, 249.1km
Eurosport 1 – 9:40am
Stage 8 – Saturday 3rd July
Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 150.8km
Eurosport 1 – 11:50am
Stage 9 – Sunday 4th July
Cluses to Tignes, 144.9km
Eurosport 1 – 12:15pm
REST DAY – Monday 5th July
N/A
Stage 10 – Tuesday 6th July
Albertville to Valence, 190.7km
Eurosport 1 – 11:45am
Stage 11 – Wednesday 7th July
Sorgues to Malaucène, 198.9km
Eurosport 1 – 10:40am
Stage 12 – Thursday 8th July
Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 159.4km
Eurosport 1 – 12:10pm
Stage 13 – Friday 9th July
Nîmes to Carcassonne, 219.9km
Eurosport 1 – 10:45am
Stage 14 – Saturday 10th July
Carcassonne to Quillan, 183.7km
Eurosport 1 – 11:05am
Stage 15 – Sunday 11th July
Céret to Andorra la Vella (Andorra), 191.3km
Eurosport 1 – 11am
REST DAY – Monday 12th July
N/A
Stage 16 – Tuesday 13th July
El Pas de la Casa (Andorra) to Saint-Gaudens, 169km
Eurosport 1 – 11:45am
Stage 17 – Wednesday 14th July
Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col du Portet), 178.4km
Eurosport 1 – 10:35am
Stage 18 – Thursday 15th July
Pau to Luz Ardiden, 129.7km
Eurosport 1 – 12:15am
Stage 19 – Friday 16th July
Mourenx to Libourne, 207km
Eurosport 1 – 10:55am
Stage 20 – Saturday 17th July
Libourne to Saint-Émilion, 30.8km – individual time trial
Eurosport 1 – 11:45am
Stage 21 – Sunday 18th July
Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 108.4km
Eurosport 1 – 2:55pm
Tour de France 2021 start list – teams and riders
The provisional start list for the Tour de France 2021:
Ag2r-Citroën
Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Dorian Godon (Fra), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O’Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Nans Peters (Fra), Michael Schär (Swi), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel).
Astana-Premier Tech
Alex Aranburu (Spa), Stefan de Bod (SA), Omar Fraile (Spa), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Hugo Houle (Can), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz).
Bahrain Victorious
Pello Bilbao (Spa), Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Jack Haig (Aus), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Mark Padun (Ukr), Wout Poels (Hol), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Fred Wright (GB, neo-pro).
BikeExchange
Esteban Chaves (Col), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Lucas Hamilton (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Michael Matthews (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Simon Yates (GB).
Bora-Hansgrohe
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Wilco Kelderman (Hol), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Daniel Oss (Ita), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Peter Sagan (Svk), Ide Schelling (Hol, neo-pro).
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
Rubén Fernández (Spa), Simon Geschke (Ger), Jesús Herrada (Spa), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra), Jelle Wallays (Bel).
Deceuninck-Quick Step
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Mark Cavendish (GB), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Michael Morkov (Den).
DSM
Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Cees Bol (Hol), Mark Donovan (GB, neo-pro), Nils Eekhoff (Hol, neo-pro), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Hol), Casper Pedersen (Den), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger).
EF Education-Nippo
Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Magnus Cort (Den), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Sergio Higuita (Col), Neilson Powless (US), Jonas Rutsch (Ger, neo-pro), Rigoberto Urán (Col), Michael Valgren (Den).
Groupama-FDJ
Bruno Armirail
Arnaud Démare (Fra), David Gaudu (Fra), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu), Stefan Küng (Swi), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Miles Scotson (Aus).
Ineos Grenadiers
Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Richie Porte (Aus), Luke Rowe (GB), Geraint Thomas (GB), Dylan van Baarle (Hol).
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
Jan Bakelants (Bel), Jonas Koch (Ger), Louis Meintjes (SA), Lorenzo Rota (Ita), Boy van Poppel (Hol), Danny van Poppel (Hol), Loïc Vliegen (Bel), Georg Zimmermann (Ger, neo-pro).
Israel Start-up Nation
Guillaume Boivin (Can), Chris Froome (GB), Omer Goldstein (Isr), André Greipel (Ger), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Dan Martin (Irl), Michael Woods (Can), Rick Zabel (Ger).
Jumbo-Visma
Robert Gesink (Hol), Steven Kruijswijk (Hol), Sepp Kuss (US), Tony Martin (Ger), Primoz Roglic (Slo), Mike Teunissen (Hol), Wout van Aert (Bel), Jonas Vingegaard (Den).
Lotto-Soudal
Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Roger Kluge (Ger), Harry Sweeny (Aus, neo-pro), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Brent Van Moer (Bel).
Movistar
Jorge Arcas (Spa), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Miguel Ángel López (Col), Enric Mas (Spa), Marc Soler (Spa), Alejandro Valverde (Spa), Carlos Verona (Spa).
Qhubeka-NextHash
Carlos Barbero (Spa), Sean Bennett (US), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Simon Clarke (Aus), Nicholas Dlamini (SA), Michael Gogl (Aut), Sergio Henao (Col), Max Walscheid (Ger).
Trek-Segafredo
Julien Bernard (Fra), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita), Mads Pedersen (Den), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel).
UAE Team Emirates
Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Rui Costa (Por), Davide Formolo (Ita), Marc Hirschi (Swi), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rafal Majka (Pol), Brandon McNulty (US), Tadej Pogacar (Slo).
Who won the Tour de France 2020?
Tadej Pogacar won the 2020 Tour de France. The Slovenian rider held off competition from compatriot Primoz Roglic and Australian Richie Porte to claim the prestigious crown.
Egan Bernal was tipped to win as the favourite before the event started, while Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas both missed the Tour due to poor form in the Criterium du Dauphine earlier in the year prior to the COVID pandemic.
Tour de France past winners
2010: Andy Schleck
2011: Cadel Evans
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2013: Chris Froome
2014: Vincenzo Nibali
2015: Chris Froome
2016: Chris Froome
2017: Chris Froome
2018: Geraint Thomas
2019: Egan Bernal
2020: Tadej Pogacar