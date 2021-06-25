Tour de France 2021 dates, TV schedule and live stream

The summer of sport continues with cycling’s most prestigious event, the Tour de France, kicking off in June, with a month of gruelling climbs and sapping sprints to navigate.

Advertisement

The 2021 calendar is a little more routine than the COVID-disrupted 2020 schedule, meaning we can hope to see a more standard Tour this time around, with a host of top competitors involved once more.

Tadej Pogacar snatched the title last year and will return for a shot at defending his crown but faces intense competition from a chasing pack that includes fellow Slovenian star Primoz Roglic.

Geraint Thomas will be determined to impress in the Tour once again after missing out last year, while his INEOS teammate Richard Carapaz will also be hoping to challenge all the way.

Former champion Egan Bernal will not be riding in the 2021 Tour de France after suffering from discomfort in his back, and he will use the opportunity to refuel, recharge and go again later in the year.

Check out all the details you need to know about the Tour de France 2021 including how to watch the event, dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.

When does Tour de France 2021 start?

The race begins on Saturday 26th June 2021, the usual time of year for the Tour de France to take place after last year’s was moved to August.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 18th July 2021, with the iconic final stage to be held in Paris.

How to watch Tour de France 2021 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can can watch all of the action live on Eurosport.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Fans can also tune in for free-to-air live coverage on ITV4 throughout the tour with live action starting most days from around 1pm, but check out the full ITV listings in our TV Guide for more details each day.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tour de France 2021 route and TV times

Stage 1 – Saturday 26th June

Brest to Landerneau, 197.8km

Eurosport 1 – 10:45pm

Stage 2 – Sunday 27th June

Perros-Guirec to Mûr-de-Bretagne, 183.5km

Eurosport 1 – 12:15pm

Stage 3 – Monday 28th June

Lorient to Pontivy, 182.9km

Eurosport 1 – 11:50am

Stage 4 – Tuesday 29th June

Redon to Fougères, 150.4km

Eurosport 1 – 12:05pm

Stage 5 – Wednesday 30th June

Changé to Laval, 27.2km – individual time trial

Eurosport 1 – 10:55am

Stage 6 – Thursday 1st July

Tours to Châteauroux, 160.6km

Eurosport 1 – 12:35pm

Stage 7 – Friday 2nd July

Vierzon to Le Creusot, 249.1km

Eurosport 1 – 9:40am

Stage 8 – Saturday 3rd July

Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand, 150.8km

Eurosport 1 – 11:50am

Stage 9 – Sunday 4th July

Cluses to Tignes, 144.9km

Eurosport 1 – 12:15pm

REST DAY – Monday 5th July

N/A

Stage 10 – Tuesday 6th July

Albertville to Valence, 190.7km

Eurosport 1 – 11:45am

Stage 11 – Wednesday 7th July

Sorgues to Malaucène, 198.9km

Eurosport 1 – 10:40am

Stage 12 – Thursday 8th July

Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 159.4km

Eurosport 1 – 12:10pm

Stage 13 – Friday 9th July

Nîmes to Carcassonne, 219.9km

Eurosport 1 – 10:45am

Stage 14 – Saturday 10th July

Carcassonne to Quillan, 183.7km

Eurosport 1 – 11:05am

Stage 15 – Sunday 11th July

Céret to Andorra la Vella (Andorra), 191.3km

Eurosport 1 – 11am

REST DAY – Monday 12th July

N/A

Stage 16 – Tuesday 13th July

El Pas de la Casa (Andorra) to Saint-Gaudens, 169km

Eurosport 1 – 11:45am

Stage 17 – Wednesday 14th July

Muret to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Col du Portet), 178.4km

Eurosport 1 – 10:35am

Stage 18 – Thursday 15th July

Pau to Luz Ardiden, 129.7km

Eurosport 1 – 12:15am

Stage 19 – Friday 16th July

Mourenx to Libourne, 207km

Eurosport 1 – 10:55am

Stage 20 – Saturday 17th July

Libourne to Saint-Émilion, 30.8km – individual time trial

Eurosport 1 – 11:45am

Stage 21 – Sunday 18th July

Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 108.4km

Eurosport 1 – 2:55pm

Tour de France 2021 start list – teams and riders

The provisional start list for the Tour de France 2021:

Ag2r-Citroën

Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Dorian Godon (Fra), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O’Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Nans Peters (Fra), Michael Schär (Swi), Greg Van Avermaet (Bel).

Astana-Premier Tech

Alex Aranburu (Spa), Stefan de Bod (SA), Omar Fraile (Spa), Jakob Fuglsang (Den), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz), Hugo Houle (Can), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz).

Bahrain Victorious

Pello Bilbao (Spa), Sonny Colbrelli (Ita), Jack Haig (Aus), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Mark Padun (Ukr), Wout Poels (Hol), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Fred Wright (GB, neo-pro).

BikeExchange

Esteban Chaves (Col), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Lucas Hamilton (Aus), Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Michael Matthews (Aus), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Simon Yates (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Wilco Kelderman (Hol), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Daniel Oss (Ita), Nils Politt (Ger), Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut), Peter Sagan (Svk), Ide Schelling (Hol, neo-pro).

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

Rubén Fernández (Spa), Simon Geschke (Ger), Jesús Herrada (Spa), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra), Jelle Wallays (Bel).

Deceuninck-Quick Step

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Davide Ballerini (Ita), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Mark Cavendish (GB), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Michael Morkov (Den).

DSM

Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Cees Bol (Hol), Mark Donovan (GB, neo-pro), Nils Eekhoff (Hol, neo-pro), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Joris Nieuwenhuis (Hol), Casper Pedersen (Den), Jasha Sütterlin (Ger).

EF Education-Nippo

Stefan Bissegger (Swi, neo-pro), Magnus Cort (Den), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Sergio Higuita (Col), Neilson Powless (US), Jonas Rutsch (Ger, neo-pro), Rigoberto Urán (Col), Michael Valgren (Den).

Groupama-FDJ

Bruno Armirail

Arnaud Démare (Fra), David Gaudu (Fra), Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita), Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu), Stefan Küng (Swi), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Miles Scotson (Aus).

Ineos Grenadiers

Richard Carapaz (Ecu), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Richie Porte (Aus), Luke Rowe (GB), Geraint Thomas (GB), Dylan van Baarle (Hol).

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Jan Bakelants (Bel), Jonas Koch (Ger), Louis Meintjes (SA), Lorenzo Rota (Ita), Boy van Poppel (Hol), Danny van Poppel (Hol), Loïc Vliegen (Bel), Georg Zimmermann (Ger, neo-pro).

Israel Start-up Nation

Guillaume Boivin (Can), Chris Froome (GB), Omer Goldstein (Isr), André Greipel (Ger), Reto Hollenstein (Swi), Dan Martin (Irl), Michael Woods (Can), Rick Zabel (Ger).

Jumbo-Visma

Robert Gesink (Hol), Steven Kruijswijk (Hol), Sepp Kuss (US), Tony Martin (Ger), Primoz Roglic (Slo), Mike Teunissen (Hol), Wout van Aert (Bel), Jonas Vingegaard (Den).

Lotto-Soudal

Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Thomas De Gendt (Bel), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Philippe Gilbert (Bel), Roger Kluge (Ger), Harry Sweeny (Aus, neo-pro), Tosh Van der Sande (Bel), Brent Van Moer (Bel).

Movistar

Jorge Arcas (Spa), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Iván García Cortina (Spa), Miguel Ángel López (Col), Enric Mas (Spa), Marc Soler (Spa), Alejandro Valverde (Spa), Carlos Verona (Spa).

Qhubeka-NextHash

Carlos Barbero (Spa), Sean Bennett (US), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Simon Clarke (Aus), Nicholas Dlamini (SA), Michael Gogl (Aut), Sergio Henao (Col), Max Walscheid (Ger).

Trek-Segafredo

Julien Bernard (Fra), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Bauke Mollema (Hol), Vincenzo Nibali (Ita), Mads Pedersen (Den), Toms Skujins (Lat), Jasper Stuyven (Bel), Edward Theuns (Bel).

UAE Team Emirates

Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Rui Costa (Por), Davide Formolo (Ita), Marc Hirschi (Swi), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Rafal Majka (Pol), Brandon McNulty (US), Tadej Pogacar (Slo).

Who won the Tour de France 2020?

Tadej Pogacar won the 2020 Tour de France. The Slovenian rider held off competition from compatriot Primoz Roglic and Australian Richie Porte to claim the prestigious crown.

Egan Bernal was tipped to win as the favourite before the event started, while Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas both missed the Tour due to poor form in the Criterium du Dauphine earlier in the year prior to the COVID pandemic.

Tour de France past winners

2010: Andy Schleck

2011: Cadel Evans

2012: Bradley Wiggins

2013: Chris Froome

2014: Vincenzo Nibali

2015: Chris Froome

2016: Chris Froome

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Geraint Thomas

2019: Egan Bernal

Advertisement

2020: Tadej Pogacar

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.