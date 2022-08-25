Not only is the Tour Championship title up for grabs but the FedEx Cup is also on the line. This side tournament is based on player performances throughout the year, with particular weighting on the FedEx St Jude Championship, BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

The final event on the PGA Tour calendar has arrived with plenty at stake in the Tour Championship.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler shockingly missed the cut in the first of those three tournaments, but struck back with T3 last time out to restore his position at the top of the tree.

FedEx Cup contender Will Zalatoris has pulled out of East Lake with a back injury, meaning Scheffler is the favourite to claim glory on two fronts this week.

Last year's Tour Championship winner Patrick Cantlay is also in the hunt for more, while Rory McIlroy will hope to finish the year with a flourish.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to Tour Championship golf including how to watch the tournament on TV and live stream.

When is the Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship will take place on Thursday 25th August 2022 and run until Sunday 28th August 2022.

Tour Championship tee times 2022

Play begins at 4:45pm UK time on the opening two days of the competition.

You can check out our full schedule below for live broadcast coverage times.

For the full list of updated tee times, check out the Tour Championship website.

How to watch Tour Championship golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Tour Championship schedule 2022

All UK time.

Thursday 25th August

From 5:30pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / from 10pm on Main Event

Friday 26th August

From 5:30pm – live on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 27th August

From 5:30pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / from 10pm on Main Event

Sunday 28th August

From 4:30pm – live on Sky Sports Golf / from 10pm on Main Event

