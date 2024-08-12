"It feels very, very surreal," he told Vogue. "I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics.

"There was a lot of pressure and expectations. I was eager for it to be done. But when I walked out, and saw my husband [Dustin Lance Black] and kids, and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, 'You know what? This is exactly why I did this.'"

Daley first competed in the 2008 Olympic Games at just 14 years old and has gone on to compete in the London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021 games.

More like this

Noah Williams and Tom Daley won silver at this year's World Championships. Getty

He continued: "It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive. But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day."

Daley is one of Team GB's most decorated divers. He has won five medals at five Olympic games and became the first Team GB diver to win four Olympic medals.

In an interview with BBC News, Daley said: "It's hard to talk about... I have to hang it up some time but I'm very proud."

"It's just very overwhelming," he said teary-eyed. "I'm just very proud of my career... Right now it's a lot but I'm really happy with how everything has gone.

"I just think it's always hard when you say goodbye to your sport so [there are] lots of things to process, but I think it's the right time."

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.