Team GB totted up an impressive six medals on day five of the Rio Olympics yesterday – and the athletes' heartwarming reactions showed just how much it meant to them.

Jack Laugher and Chris Mears won gold in the men's synchronised 3m springboard

The Leeds duo claimed GB's first Olympic diving title – and broke down in an awesome display of pure emotion.

Steve Scott takes bronze in the double trap shooting

So serious during competition, Scott couldn't help cracking a smile when he got his hands on his medal.

Chris Froome wins bronze in men's cycling time trial

You'd have thought that after winning the Tour de France, racing the Olympic road race and claiming bronze in the men's time trial, Froome could afford a little down time. Apparently not: he was back on the bike this morning. Ah well, put the champagne in the ice bath Froomey. There will be time...

