Frankie said: “Me and the other girls aren't usually a fan of wearing socks, but we can't get enough of the official Sport Relief Socks from Sainsbury's. They're perfect to wear for anything - from lounging round the house to training for the Sport Relief Mile from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 March.”

I happen to have a pair of the socks, too, but since I have neither the pins (nor the fake tan) The Saturdays have been blessed with, the only public place I’ll be sporting them is in the gym.

A range of programmes linked to Sport Relief are currently airing on TV, culminating in a night of fundraising on Friday 23 March. Stars who have risen to the challenge this year include actor David Walliams, who powered through a 140-mile swim down the Thames, and Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton, who pulled off a 500-mile Antarctic expedition by ski, bike and kite.

See The Saturdays preparing for their photoshoot in the video below: