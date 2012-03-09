The Saturdays show off their socks appeal
The girl band do their bit for Sport Relief, modelling the official charity hosiery
Girl group The Saturdays are famous for knocking the socks off their audiences – but there’s one kind of footwear they want you to keep firmly on.
That’s Sport Relief’s charity socks, available at Sainsbury’s for £2.50. And you can see the girls - Mollie King, Una Healy, Rochelle Wiseman, Vanessa White and Frankie Sandford - putting their best foot forward as they model the red-and-white Union Jack-inspired hosiery in the photo above.
Frankie said: “Me and the other girls aren't usually a fan of wearing socks, but we can't get enough of the official Sport Relief Socks from Sainsbury's. They're perfect to wear for anything - from lounging round the house to training for the Sport Relief Mile from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 March.”
I happen to have a pair of the socks, too, but since I have neither the pins (nor the fake tan) The Saturdays have been blessed with, the only public place I’ll be sporting them is in the gym.
A range of programmes linked to Sport Relief are currently airing on TV, culminating in a night of fundraising on Friday 23 March. Stars who have risen to the challenge this year include actor David Walliams, who powered through a 140-mile swim down the Thames, and Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton, who pulled off a 500-mile Antarctic expedition by ski, bike and kite.
See The Saturdays preparing for their photoshoot in the video below: