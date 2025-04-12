Cambridge secured yet another clean sweep last year to extend their advantage in the all-time standings in both the men's and women's races.

Some 196 years since the inception of The Boat Race, and 169 years since it became an annual event, Oxford will look to hit back and reclaim the bragging rights in South West London on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Boat Race live on TV in 2025.

When is The Boat Race 2025?

The Boat Race takes place on Sunday 13th April 2025, with the women's, men's and reserve races starting shortly after 1:20pm.

The Boat Race 2025 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Boat Race will be shown across BBC platforms.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will boast the coverage throughout the events.

Coverage on BBC One starts at 12:20pm.

The Boat Race 2025 TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

1:21pm – Women's Boat Race

1:36pm – Women's Reserve Boat Race

1:51pm – Men's Reserve Boat Race

2:21pm – Men's Boat Race

What colours are Oxford and Cambridge in the Boat Race?

Oxford traditionally wear dark blue outfits, while Cambridge rowers will don light 'duck egg' blue.

Who won The Boat Race in 2024?

Cambridge took the 2024 Men's Boat Race by 3.5 lengths, their biggest winning margin since 2012, while the women's team produced a dominant display to finish seven lengths ahead of their Oxford counterparts.

Cambridge have won five of the last six men's races and seven in a row in the women's event. Is this the year that Oxford finally break their dominance?

