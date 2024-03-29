Cambridge took a clean sweep in 2023 with victory in each of the men's and women's races, leaving Oxford to lick their wounds and regroup for this outing.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Boat Race live on TV in 2024.

When is The Boat Race 2024?

The Boat Race takes place on Saturday 30th March 2024, with the women's, men's and reserve races starting shortly after 2:45pm.

The Boat Race 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Boat Race will be shown across BBC platforms.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will boast the coverage throughout the events.

Coverage on BBC One starts at 2pm.

The Boat Race 2024 TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

2:46pm – Women's Boat Race

3:01pm – Women's Reserve Boat Race

3:16pm – Men's Reserve Boat Race

3:46pm – Men's Boat Race

What colours are Oxford and Cambridge in the Boat Race?

Oxford traditionally wear dark blue outfits, while Cambridge rowers will don light blue.

Who won The Boat Race in 2023?

Cambridge narrowly clinched victory in the 2023 Men's Boat Race by a length, while the women's team convincingly crushed Oxford in the Women's Boat Race with a 4.5-length victory.

Cambridge have won four of the last five men's races and all six of the most recent women's races. Can Oxford strike back?

