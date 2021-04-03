When is The Boat Race 2021? Oxford v Cambridge TV channel, time and more

Oxford and Cambridge will resume rivalries this weekend as the pair of universities go head-to-head in The Boat Race 2021.

The iconic event was cancelled in 2020 due to the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back for 2021 with both teams raring to go.

The pair have been particularly competitive since the turn of the century. Cambridge are the most recent victors after their triumph in 2019, but in the last 20 races, they have won eight to Oxford’s 12.

Only one team (Oxford, 2013-2015) has won three races in a row since Cambridge’s seven-race winning streak between 1993 and 1999, but Cambridge can achieve the feat again this time around.

The world famous event will be shown on free-to-air TV as usual, and though the crowds won’t be able to gather to watch, both universities and keen spectators around the world will be glued to their TVs come Sunday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Boat Race including where it is being held this year, what time the race starts and how to watch it on TV and live stream.

When is The Boat Race 2021?

The event takes place on Sunday 4th April 2021.

The race was cancelled last year due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, but both teams will be determined to mark the return to action with a victory.

What time is The Boat Race 2021?

Each race will last around the 20-minute mark, beginning at approximately the following times:

Women’s Boat Race: 3:50pm

Men’s Boat Race: 4:50pm

How to watch The Boat Race 2021 on TV and live stream

The whole event will be broadcast live on BBC One with coverage starting at 3pm.

You will also be able to live stream the races via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Where is The Boat Race this year?

The Boat Race, which first took place back in 1829, is usually held on a stretch of the River Thames between Putney and Mortlake in London.

However, due to the event being held behind closed doors and safety concerns surrounding Hammersmith Bridge, the event has been moved to River Great Ouse in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

This is only the second time Ely has hosted the event, the first time coming during an unofficial duel between the sides during the second World War.

The event is timed so that the race coincides with the fastest possible current.

What colours are Oxford and Cambridge in the Boat Race?

Oxford traditionally wear dark blue outfits, while Cambridge rowers will don light blue.

How many times have Oxford and Cambridge won the Boat Race?

Oxford University Boat Club have won the coveted title 80 times but their Cambridge counterparts have edged in front with a total of 84 wins.

The Oxford University Women’s Boat Club has won just 30 times, in contrast to Cambridge’s 44 wins, since the Women’s race was first introduced back in 1972.

