A game that stops every few seconds, is made up of four quarters, and lets teams call time outs whenever they choose, seems like it was designed for TV advertising. Add to that the fact that experts are saying this year's broadcast could draw the biggest US TV audience in history - around 115 million - and you have a (wealthy) advertiser's dream come true.

A 30-second Super Bowl advertising slot is thought to cost approximately $3.5 million, so this 12-second teaser - part of the full trailer for upcoming superhero movie The Avengers that will screen in the US on the night - would be worth around $1.2 million.

With that in mind, remember to savour each and every moment - including appearances by Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr - as you sit back and watch it for free...

The Avengers is released in the UK on 27 April.

Watch live coverage of Super Bowl XLVI on Sunday 5 February from 10:55pm on BBC1