And now, sit back and feast your eyes on this superb green screen edit from Twitter’s Mike Ginn (@shutupmikeginn)…

First Katoatau’s celebrating his lift to the accompaniment of a 1920s swing band…

… Next he’s partying like it’s Ministry of Sound 1999…

…Before finally blasting his shapes into deep space.

He may have only finished sixth in the men's +105kg Group B final, but it’s videos like this that make him a winner to his home nation of Kiribati, a remote island in the pacific.

Why? Katoatau pulled out his best moves at Rio 2016 to raise awareness of the threat climate change posed to his homeland.

Most people don’t know where Kiribati is,” Katoatau told Reuters. “I want people to know more about us so I use weightlifting, and my dancing, to show the world."

If you want more publicity then there's still a few spare slots on Strictly, Katoatau.