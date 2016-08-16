Katoatau has found fame for his moves before, showing off his dancing skills after his victory in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland two years ago.

He's using the attention to raise awareness of the threat climate change poses to his remote Pacific nation.

“Most people don’t know where Kiribati is,” Katoatau told Reuters. “I want people to know more about us so I use weightlifting, and my dancing, to show the world.

“I wrote an open letter to the world last year to tell people about all the homes lost to rising sea levels. I don’t know how many years it will be before it sinks.”